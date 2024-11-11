MOD BIKES brings vintage cool back with limited-edition Sahara E-bike, complete with a sidecar

For anyone who’s ever dreamed of cruising with a toddler or furry friend in classic, retro style, MOD BIKES has a ride for you.

Unveiled at the Electrify Expo in Austin, Texas, the limited-edition MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara electric bicycle brings the spirit of the 1940s to today’s electric vehicle scene, giving both nostalgic thrill-seekers and modern riders a blend of vintage looks and advanced e-bike features.

The MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara is unmistakably inspired by the legendary 1940s BMW R 75 Sahara motorcycle.

This limited-edition e-bike, featuring a sand-beige frame, minimalist graphics, and custom-coloured sidecars, showcases MOD BIKES’ knack for blending heritage with innovation.

"We have transformed our headliner Easy Sidecar into a playful, one-of-a-kind ride designed for maximum fun—for you and your copilot," says MOD BIKES founder Dor Korngold. "Our limited edition isn’t just a bike—it’s an invitation to explore, create memories, and ride in style with your favourite copilot."

One standout feature sets the MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara apart in a crowded market: a doggie door.

Yes, you read that right – MOD BIKES has introduced the world’s first e-bike sidecar with a pet-accessible door, giving your four-legged companion easy access to hop in and enjoy the ride.

(Image credit: MOD BIKES)

With a rear-opening design that includes a seat and seatbelt, the sidecar can also accommodate kids or even small adults, making it adaptable for all kinds of riders and riders-in-training.

MOD BIKES has also made some serious upgrades to enhance performance and comfort. With a dual crown motorcycle-style suspension and a 750W hub motor, the Sahara is ready to tackle various terrains, from city streets to park trails.

The torque-sensing pedal assist ensures a smoother, responsive ride, while the bike’s impressive 400-lb payload capacity means you can pack it up for an all-day adventure.

Plus, it’s practical, too. The bike features two headlights for nighttime visibility, a top cargo rack for extra storage, and a maximum range of up to 100 miles, making it as functional as it is stylish.

If this sounds like the kind of adventure-ready ride you’ve been waiting for, you might want to act fast.

The MOD Easy Sidecar Sahara is priced at $3,899 (approx. £3,013/ AU$5,892), but it’s available at a discounted rate of $3,499 (approx. £2,704/ AU$5,287) until 1 December 2024, just in time for Black Friday. This limited-edition ride, available exclusively at MOD BIKES, is bound to be a hit among retro and e-bike enthusiasts alike.