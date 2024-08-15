Segway C2 Lite is the fun, safe, and stylish electric scooter your kids will love

Hold onto your helmets, kids (and parents), because Segway-Ninebot has just dropped the micromobility equivalent of the ultimate cheat code for fun: the brand-new C2 Lite eKickScooter. This zippy little number is now available for purchase and is poised to turn every trip down the block into an epic adventure.

Designed specifically for kids aged 6 to 10, the C2 Lite is more than just a scooter – it's your child's new favorite way to cruise the neighborhood in style

With its solid 7-inch rubber tires, slip-resistant deck, and a mechanical handbrake that would make even Batman envious, Segway's latest creation ensures that safety doesn’t take a backseat to fun.

And with three riding modes (Standard, Sport, and Power-Assist), your young rider can tailor their journey to match their mood, whether it's a leisurely glide or a full-throttle sprint.

Tom Hebert, VP of Sales at Segway, couldn't contain his excitement about the launch: “With both kids and parents in mind, we built this new scooter to be not only an incredible value but also reliable and safe,” he said. “We’re proud to continue setting the standard in micromobility by accelerating our capabilities to deliver innovations like these to keep our customers simply moving.”

Standing tall (or at least as tall as your average 6- to 10-year-old), this scooter is perfectly sized for riders between 3’8” and 4’8”. And at just $199.99 (approx £155.65/ AU$301.30), it’s available now at Segway’s online store, with Amazon and Best Buy joining the fun soon.

Segway C2 Pro SE (Image credit: Segway)

But wait, there's more! For those with older, more experienced riders in the family, Segway also rolled out the C2 Pro SE, available exclusively at Sam’s Club for $229.78 (£178.85/ AU$346.18).

This souped-up sibling offers adjustable height, speeds up to 12.4 mph, and can even fold up neatly when it’s time to park—making it a strong contender for the best electric scooter for kids who are ready to take their riding skills to the next level.

For more info, and to explore the full range of Segway’s kid-friendly (and parent-approved) rides, visit Segway today.