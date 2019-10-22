Best electric scooter 2019: get around in style with best e-scooters for adults

If you want to get somewhere fast, an electric scooter might not seem like the most practical option – but you’d be surprised at what you can do with two small wheels and a battery. The best electric scooters are practical and fold into an easily-packable package. As a ‘last-mile solution’, there’s probably nothing better.

Things have changed a lot in the electric scooter market over the past year or so. A huge number of new companies have dipped their toes in the water, meaning there are now many more practical adult-sized scooters on the market. As the tech gets more widespread, it’s improving, giving you a much slicker ride for the most part.

And let’s face it, tech gimmicks or not, the enjoyment of riding an e-scooter that can rocket along at 25mph is something most people can appreciate, though admittedly it can definitely feel like too much power for some.

If you have a journey or commute that suits this kind of personal transport, there are electric scooters out there that can reduce your journey time and get you through the traffic. That said, the question of ‘are electric scooters legal’ is one that really depends on your local jurisdiction, so you need to exercise caution here.

Electric scooters are only growing in popularity, and if you’re keen to try one, we’ve found the best electric scooters you can buy right now. They’re nippy, fun, and might be the mode of personal transport you’ve been looking for.

Electric scooters are more than just scooters with batteries. As glib as that statement may be, it's also true: they're a lot faster than regular scooters, they're a heck of a lot heavier, and the best electric scooters are also far more controllable than their manual cousins.

You're unlikely to be pulling off any sick tricks on these – and at top speed, you should not even be attempting it – but the benefit of a little torque in your wheels means you'll be expertly manoeuvring up hills in no time.

Our buyer’s guide includes Xiaomi’s excellent M365, Egret’s all-out Ten V3, and our pick of the best electric scooter you can buy right now, Segway’s super-practical and affordable ES2. It’s a brilliant, high-quality scooter, offering something for everyone, and it’s surprisingly cheap against the stiff competition.

How to buy an electric scooter

Picking up the best electric scooter for you is absolutely imperative – it's a proper investment, so you need something you're going to want to ride. These things are essentially a narrow plank racing up to 25mph, so safety needs to be a concern. But those aren't the only things you'll need to consider…

Some electric scooters are well suited to a quick hop – the JSF Urban Sprinter, for instance, sacrifices distance for a vast weight reduction – and others, like the Egret Ten V3, pile on the battery for maximum range but leave themselves super-heavy in the process. It's a balancing act. If you're commuting a long way, put your money in batteries, but if you're just scooting that final mile, a lighter scooter might be a better choice.

Is the best electric scooter the fastest electric scooter? Not necessarily: top speed will get you where you're going fast, but you'll need a lot of nerve to take a super-speed scooter up to its maximum, particularly if you're weaving through traffic.

Lightweight materials like aluminium are a positive, since they'll cut the weight of your scooter when you're dragging it from place to place. But if you're using your electric scooter for more than play, avoid plastic components. Consider also the wheels – heavy use requires heavier duty wheels, and suspension or pneumatic tyres will give you a much smoother ride.

Electric scooters road safety rules

Here's where things get a little complicated. Under UK law, most electric kick scooters are not legal for street use unless they're properly registered, and the government shows no hint that the law (based on 1835 regulations surrounding horse and cart driving) might change any time soon.

Some e-scooters are technically classed as mopeds, though even that classification can be a little complicated. It is safe to assume that none of these scooters can technically be used anywhere other than on private land in the UK.

With big names entering the business, like Usain Bolt-fronted BOLT Mobility, and with concerns about the environmental impact of cars at the forefront, you can bet there’s at least some pressure on legislators to get things changed.

US law varies from state to state, so you really must check local laws before you purchase an electric scooter. So to clarify: wherever you are, riding any e-scooter on private land is OK, but make sure that you're going to be able to use your new ride for its intended purpose before you invest, otherwise you’re wasting your money.

Finally, take it from us: whether the laws in your location demand it or not, you’ll want to always wear a helmet when riding an electric scooter. These things move fast and are potentially very dangerous. Protect your head and always be considerate of other people near you.

The best electric scooters you can buy now

1. Xiaomi M365 Pro Electric Scooter Speedy, affordable, light enough, and packing lots of staying power Specifications Best for: The best all-rounder Max Speed: 15 mph Range: 27 miles Weight: 14.2kg Reasons to buy + Torque-packed + Compact and carryable + The most popular option + App features + Advanced battery saving features Reasons to avoid - Not the most attractive

Although Xiaomi might be better known for its affordable smartphones, the M365 Pro proves the company is equally adept at creating smart electric scooters. This is perhaps the most common scooter you'll see around the streets, as it's well-priced and a great all-rounder.

You've got a top speed of 15 miles per hour, which is fairly standard for electric scooters, a range of 27 miles and a weight of 14.2kg. It's a well-made piece of kit. Compared to the previous version, it features an increased range, improved brakes, wider deck for more comfortable riding, and a much-improved display unit, so you can see your speed and other vital stats.

As well as the impressive hardware, the Xiaomi M365 Pro Electric Scooter also features the best app connectivity we've seen, allowing you to track your journeys, your speed, and how much of the battery remains. The M365 smart scooter app also brings advanced battery conservation features, meaning you could potentially eke out an extra mile or two if you're clever about how you use it, and the F1-like KERS setup means the battery charges as you brake.

If you purchase the scooter from Pure Scooter you'll get a free 2-year UK warranty.

2. Segway-Ninebot ES4 Electric Scooter A fuss free foldable e-scooter in a well-presented package Specifications Best for: Reliable brand Max Speed: 18.6 mph Range: 27.9 miles Weight: 14kg Reasons to buy + Safe stopping mechanisms + Fast + Reliable brand + Latest update

Coming from the well-known electric mobility brand Segway, the Segway-Ninebot ES4 is one of the most accomplished entries on this list. The ES4 improves on many of the company's previous models by upping the motor to 800W, and this helps it reach a very acceptable 18.6 mph (one of the fastest on this list) and a massive range of 27.9 miles, which means you shouldn't need to reach for the charger too often.

It’s also presented well, with a grippy and comfortable footplate, spoked wheels to absorb the bumps, and a neat one-push folding design which means it doesn't take up too much space.

A thumb throttle controls your speed, and there are a full three ways to get stopped: releasing the throttle, using the electrically assisted front brake, or stomping down on the fender brake to really slow things down fast.

It's a feature-packed scooter, with an advanced smartphone app which lets you configure all aspects of your ride, view trip metrics and check vehicle health. You've also got cruise control, all-round active lighting, independent front and rear suspension, IP54 water-resistance, and a clear LCD display.

3. Unagi Model One E450 Dual Motor The most stylish electric scooter Specifications Best for: Scooting in style Max Speed: 15 mph Range: 15 miles Weight: 11kg Reasons to buy + Packed with features + Fast and comfortable + Super stylish design + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - Short range compared to Xaomi and Segway

Serious about taking on an electric scooter as a mode of transport? Then you need a seriously stylish electric scooter like the Unagi Model One. Sure, it's not going to set any speed or range records, but its gorgeous, sleek frame really looks the part.

The Unagi Model One is constructed from super-strong and super-lightweight materials that are also used in SpaceX projects, making this e-scooter lightweight and portable.

Its power comes from the dual motors, meaning you'll be able to tackle hills and tricky terrain with ease. You don't get any extra top speed, but a top speed of 15 mph and a range of 15 miles is fairly average.

It's available in four stylish colourways, Cosmic Blue, Sea Salt, Gotham Grey, and Matt Black.

4. Inokim Ox Electric Scooter This e-scooter is super-fast, has a massive range, and is built for off-road Specifications Best for: Speed and range! Max Speed: 29 mph Range: 59 miles Weight: 28.3kg Reasons to buy + Superfast + Incredible range + Can be used off-road + Beefy suspension Reasons to avoid - Very heavy

If you're looking for an electric which can deal traverse a muddy field, look no further than the crazy Inokim Ox – the Land Rover Defender of electric scooters. The Ox is a beast, with an exceptionally powerful 800W (Peak 1300W) brushless motor housed within the rear wheel and the large lithium-ion battery. Combined, these allow the OX to travel a distance of 60 miles and reach a speed of 29 mph. A true thrill.

There is a unique adjustable suspension system, which allows the rider to alternate the suspension position: higher, for larger suspension travel and lower, for better stability and higher speeds.

The Ox also has one of the best maximum rider weight capacities of 130kg (20 stone). It's heavy, though, at 28kg, so it's not ideal for commuting.

5. Xiaomi M365 Electric Scooter Speedy, affordable, light enough, and packing lots of staying power Specifications Best for: Great all-rounder Max Speed: 15mph Range: 18miles Weight: 12.5kg Reasons to buy + Torque-packed + Compact and carryable + The most popular option + App features + Advanced battery saving features + Good price Reasons to avoid - Not the most attractive - Replaced by Pro model $547.76 View Deal at DHgate WW

Although Xiaomi might be better known for its affordable smartphones, the M365 proves the company is equally adept at creating smart electric scooters. While the top speed isn't the highest out there (though 15mph means it's absolutely no slouch) this folding electric scooter has some of the best app connectivity features we've seen.

As well as tracking your journeys and just how fast you've barrelled down those hills, you can get a quick look at how much of the massive scooter battery still remains. The M365 smart scooter app also brings advanced battery conservation features, meaning you could potentially eke out an extra mile or two if you're clever about how you use it, and the F1-like KERS setup means the battery charges as you brake.

6. Segway Ninebot ES2 Utterly practical design, built for comfort and quality Specifications Best for: No-nonsense commuting Max Speed: 15.5mph Range: 15.5miles Weight: 12.5kg Reasons to buy + Clever, unfussy design + Boost it with upgrades $579 View Deal at Amazon

Where other scooters may be built for fun or style, Segway’s scooter is built for practicality and comfortable travel – and that’s why it’s our best electric scooter overall. If you’re taking one off quarter pipes, you’re doing it wrong.

While the Segway Ninebot ES2 has solid rubber wheels, both front and back axles are equipped with shock absorbers, ensuring the smoothest ride, and there’s battery recovery on board to help extend its already reasonable range.

It’s those quality of life features that really make this stand out. Why fight with a thumb control when you can set the cruise control and glide? Why worry about hitting that tree when there’s a combination of mechanical and electrical braking on board? Why go slow when you could strap on an extra battery for more speed and additional range, potentially even running foul of your local regulations on electric scooter velocity? Live a little.

7. e-Micro Micro Falcon X3 Lightweight and easy to control, the Micro Falcon is a breeze to ride Specifications Best for: Compact power Max Speed: 15mph Range: 6 miles Weight: 7.9kg Reasons to buy + Charges in 1 hour + Hill assist

The Micro Falcon is smart, sleek, and its 500W motor means it's packing some torque. Some electric scooters have been known to be tricky to control, but this lightweight model is rated highly for motion control; with slope support for going uphill and customised speed settings to suit your journey.

It has up to 6 miles worth of battery life in it, admittedly not the longest range, although it charges in just 1 hour.

The regenerative braking system also means the scooter charges on braking, meaning you’re unlikely to ever run out of charge if you're only running short hops.

8. Razor E100 Electric Scooter The best beginner's electric scooter for kids Specifications Best for: Kids Max Speed: 10mph Range: 7 miles Weight: 4kg Reasons to buy + Suitable for 8 + years + Push button throttle $124 View Deal at Sears 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This little electric scooter will certainly get children out in the fresh air. With up to 40 minutes continuous run time, the Razor E100 is a powerful scooter but is restricted to 10mph so it is much more suitable for play than for transport.

It’s easy to operate, with a push button throttle and a kick start for moving off safely. There is some assembly required with this scooter but parents have said it’s very simple and the kickstand is also handy for storing the scooter in the garden or elsewhere.

9. JSF Urban Sprinter The best electric scooter if you want a super-lightweight ride Specifications Best for: Carrying around Max Speed: 15mph Range: 7.5miles Weight: 6.2kg Reasons to buy + Extremely light + Multiple running modes Reasons to avoid - Empty List

If you’re looking to do really short hops on your electric scooter, the Urban Sprinter is made for you: it charges to full in a couple of hours, and while its smaller battery means a relatively limited range (and a 10kg drop in max weight from most comparable electric scooters), it makes up for it with a much lighter frame, a 6.2kg aluminium combo perfect for folding up and dragging inside once you’re done with your ride.

Not that it’s short on features, you understand. A handlebar control system allows you to keep tabs on your speed, remaining battery, and the mode you’re running the Urban Sprinter in – switch to Eco mode, and you can swap a little speed for some additional range. The 180W motor isn’t outrageous, but it’s enough to tackle 10-degree inclines -- nobody wants to get off their scooter and walk, do they?

10. Mtricscoto Electric Scooter An affordable electric scooter Specifications Best for: Price Max Speed: 14.2 mph Range: 7.4 miles Weight: 7.5kg Reasons to buy + Light frame + Super-convenient + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Low range - Thin wheels

The Mtricscoto Electric Scooter is a neat, affordable device, which won't break the bank if you just want to dip your toe in electric scooter waters. It has a super lightweight frame, weighing just 7.5kg, and a Dual Brake System, with front eABS and tail brake to provide extra security.

Extra features include an LED taillight, which will help you be seen at night, and shock absorbers for a more comfortable ride.

