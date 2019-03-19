Amazon deals: HDMI cables and other AmazonBasics items are on sale today

AmazonBasics is Amazon's range of everyday items at sensible prices. Think those essential things you need that you really don't want to spend a fortune on.

For example, if you're not keen on being asked to fork out upwards of £50 for an HDMI cable, then AmazonBasics is the place to go.

As well as electronics, the range also covers homewares such as bedding and towels, again at lower prices than you'd pay if you went for big brand names.

For today, Amazon has just made selected items in its AmazonBasics range 20% cheaper so you can save even more than you would usually. Items that have been reduced in the sale include HDMI cables, dinnerware sets, sheets and pillow cases, base layers and running tops.

And if you want to save even more, also running today only is Amazon's BIGTHANKS promotion where you can get off £5 off any qualifying order of £25 until 23:59pm GMT TODAY.

So to get this double saving, simply follow the three steps below:

1. Head to the AmazonBasics deals page on Amazon.co.uk.

2. Ensure your order comes to £25 or above – note that your order doesn't have to only consist of items from AmazonBasics, and that by spending over £20 you've also qualified for free postage.

3. Apply the code BIGTHANKS at the checkout to get £5 off your total total price.

If it's cheap HDMI cables you're after, a direct link to that deal is below.