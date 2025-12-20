Run, don’t walk – Currys has slashed the price of this five-star DJI drone bundle

If you’re after a sub 250 gram drone, but are after slightly advanced features than the Neo and Flip, then the Mini 4 Pro is a great choice. Even better, Curry’s has currently reduced the Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo , which comes with the RC 2 controller, by £150.

FYI, we’re big fans of the Neo and Flip, however, if you’re a more advanced pilot, they may limit the quality of your content. The Mini 4 Pro, on the other hand, ups the ante – it shoots 4K HDR video at 60fps and 48MP stills, a longer flight time of 34 minutes, and intelligent features, like omnidirectional obstacle sensing.

As this is the Fly More Combo, you get more than just the drone – it comes with RC 2 controller, three intelligent batteries, extra propellers, charger and a bag to carry all your gear in.

T3’s resident drone expert, Derek Adams, even dubbed it "the world’s best-value high-end consumer drone" in his review, for how much 4K quality and safety tech it squeezes into that featherweight frame.

With £150 off, this combo deal is an absolute bargain. If you’re quick, you may still be able to have it arrive just before Christmas, or collect it in store. Either way, if you want it, don’t let it fly away.