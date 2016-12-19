Best gifts for mum: brilliant tech gifts that your mum will love for Christmas 2016

We've scored the world of tech to find the coolest and most stylish gadgets to spoil your mum with this Christmas.

Smeg ECF01 coffee machine

Smeg ECF01 Coffee Machine

Nobody does retro-styled appliances better than Smeg and this coffee maker is pro-level with 15 bars of pressure, a stop flow function, milk steamer and a handy removable drip tray. Put it under the tree and it can become the focal point of your mother's kitchen.

Hepburn MKII radio

VQ Hepburn MK II 

Beautiful looks and beautiful sound - the Hepburn MK II delivers top quality audio thanks to dual ultra-wide speakers. Mum can listen to DAB, DAB+ and FM bands as well as Spotify or TuneIn via Bluetooth. It has a rechargeable battery, and can charge phones.

Sonicare FlexCare Platinum

Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum Connected Toothbrush

Toothbrushes are getting smarter, and this connected model has sensors in it to track how you brush. The smartphone app then points out areas that need a little extra attention to make sure all your mother's whites will be pearly as can be.

