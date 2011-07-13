Best Corkscrews

Whether it's the first day of summer or the first Christmas party there's always call to crack open a bottle of fine wine. Don't you dare to attempt it without one of these, sir

You're sat out in the garden with some mates, the days are long gone of emptying crates of beer in front of an obscure sporting event, wine is being passed around and you're out to impress. Well with this selection you're sure to find one for you. Whether you want the Swiss Army Knife of alcoholic beverage openers or you're one of those people that always gets cork in the bottle there's a corkscrew for you.

BEST FOR… GADGET BUFFS

SCREWPULL PLATINUM LM-350

Made by Le Creuset, this platinum Screwpull has a trigger grip to secure the bottle with one hand. Accessories include a foil cutter and a stand.

Price: £79

Link: John Lewis

BEST FOR… MINIMALISTS

STELTON CORK SCREW

This Scandinavian take on the classic corkscrew does require a bit more muscle exertion than the others here but it is very stylish indeed.

Price: £29

Link: John Lewis

BEST FOR… BIRD FANCIERS

ALESSI PARROT

Cast iron Sommelier corkscrew, available in blue and black if this hand-decorated Proust version is not to your liking for some reason.

Price: £27

Link: Alessi

BEST FOR... STYLE

ROSENDAHL GRAND CRU

Modern and stylish, this twist-and-pull corkscrew is made from black ABS plastic, with brushed stainless steel detailing.

Price: £30

Link: Drink Stuff

BEST FOR… THE CRIMINALLY LAZY

ELECTRIC CORKSCREW

Opens bottles “in under 10 seconds” and boasts a built-in thermometer to ensure plonk's at optimum temperature. Battery lasts for 50 bottles.

Price: £50

Link: Drink Stuff

BEST FOR… TRUE WINE LOVERS

WINEWARE DOUBLE LEVER

Classic waiter's friend in stainless steel with a Rosewood handle. As well as removing corks, there's a serrated edge foil cutter and bottle opener.

Price: £15

Link: Wire Ware

How to increase your wine enjoyment

With Decanter.com's Christelle Guibert

1 Tulip-shaped glasses work with every kind of wine. 2 Wine temperature: generally go for 16 degrees centigrade for full-bodied reds and around ten to 11 degrees for white. 3 When drinking Champagne use a flute filled no higher than the three-quarter mark. 4 Decant reds 90 minutes before drinking. For older vintages, decanting removes unpleasant sediment. Young wines rarely have sediment but decanting will aerate it, improving taste. 5 Good quality fine wine will still drink nicely the following day. Everyday drinking wines not so much…