Why wait for Amazon Prime Day? You can get this 99p Echo Dot deal right now

If you want to bring Amazon's Alexa smart assistant into your home, the Amazon Echo Dot is a great way to do it. The Echo Dot lets you ask Alexa to do stuff such as play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify and others, answer questions, set alarms, and control your smart home devices. You can also use the Dot to call or message other people (or other rooms in your house) that have an Echo device.

Normally selling for £49.99, the Dot is Amazon's most popular voice-controlled speaker and the new version features improved sound and an updated design.

We've seen the Echo Dot drop down to £30 a couple of times this year, and the best price we can recall is when it dropped to £24.99 on Black Friday last year. So this deal is a real Amazon Prime Day beater, and almost certainly beats the Echo prices we'll see when Prime Day arrives next month.

Here's the deal...

Right now, Amazon is offering the Echo Dot for just 99p when you buy it in a bundle with your first month of Amazon Music Unlimited for £9.99, meaning you'll have paid a total of just £10.98 for an Echo Dot and a month's worth of music. This offer will run while stocks last, so don't hesitate or you'll miss out for sure.