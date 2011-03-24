Samsung Apps reaches 100 million download milestone

10 months in and Samsung Apps has made it to 100 million downloads

Less than a year after Samsung unveiled its Apps Marketplace to the world, it is reporting that it has hit the 100 million download milestone. Having taken three months to reach 10 million downloads, the store's popularity has grown rapidly to reach this figure.

Originally Samsung Apps was introduced in June of last year alongside the Samsung Wave, the first phone to come running Bada, Samsung's proprietary OS. Since then Samsung has extended its Wave line-up to six devices all sporting Bada.

The application marketplace is also available on Sammy's internet-capable televisions, although in January the Smart TV apps had only accounted for 2 million of the total downloads.

With a catalogue of over 13,000 apps available in 120 countries, Samsung is expecting further growth over the next year as they roll out more Bada handsets and TVs that will be able to access the store.

To celebrate their achievement, Samsung will be giving away weekly prizes for the next month. Anyone who downloads a Samsung App in this time will be in the running to win some Samsung prizes including Samsung Apps vouchers, a Galaxy Player and a Galaxy Tab.

Via: Techradar