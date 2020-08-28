Gaming
Latest news
PS5 launch gets pipped to the post by Xbox Series X
Sony's PS5 release date gets narrowed down, and it's getting beaten to the punch by Microsoft's Xbox Series X
PS5 to get this ultimate edition – but it'll cost you 🤑
PS5 leak points to an unexpected addition to the console lineup
By Shabana Arif •
SecretLab launch SoftWeave BLACK3 gaming chair finish – looks hyper-luxe
SecretLab's latest SoftWeave material looks absolutely fanstastic
By Robert Jones •
Cryptic PlayStation 5 clue hints at PS5 price puzzle finally solved
New reports indicate that Best Buy could be hiding the PS5 price in plain sight
By Robert Jones •
PS5 and Xbox Series X game prices set to skyrocket with THIS tactic 🚀
PS5 and Xbox Series X games are getting a sneaky price hike as publishers adopt new pricing strategy
By Shabana Arif •
Xbox Series X is massive – here's how it stacks up against other consoles
Check out how big Microsoft's Xbox Series X is compared to current and last-gen consoles
By Shabana Arif •
Official PS5 pre-orders open – but it's "first-come-first-served"
The official registration for PlayStation 5 pre-orders has opened
By Robert Jones •
iPhone and iPad Fortnite players get update on new Marvel-themed season
Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 4 drops today, and players in Apple devices have been told whether or not they can join in
By Shabana Arif •
Best gaming monitors 2020: make games look amazing
Banish ghosting and glare with a top, feature-packed monitor. These are the best gaming monitors available today
By Robert Jones •
Xbox One X gets wild new range of Wonder Woman 1984-inspired consoles
Three fabulous Xbox One X consoles up for grabs to celebrate the release of Wonder Woman 1984
By Shabana Arif •
Latest features
The best ASUS TUF gaming peripherals in 2020
Destroy your opponents, not your bank balance
PS5 release date, price, specs, design and news: Sony PlayStation 5 guide
Get PlayStation 5 price, release date, specs and design news with T3's PS5 guide
By Robert Jones •
Best Xbox One games 2020: awesome Xbox games to play
These are the best Xbox One games to play today. Fill your collection with great Xbox games
By Dom Reseigh-Lincoln •
Best PS4 games 2020: play great PlayStation 4 games
These are the best PS4 games available today, from Sony's awesome exclusives to third-party must plays
By Robert Jones •
Best PC games 2020: great PC games to play today
From overclocked triple-A fare to small yet mighty indies, these are the best PC games to add to your collection
By Dom Reseigh-Lincoln •
Best gaming laptops 2020: top laptops for gaming
The best gaming laptop for your needs and your budget is right here
By Robert Jones •
The best PlayStation VR deals for August 2020: top PS VR deal picks
The best PlayStation VR deals, as well as the PS4 Camera deals and PS Move controller deals, are right here for your perusal
By Robert Jones •
Best gaming headsets 2020: high fidelity gaming headphones
T3's roundup of the best gaming headsets available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch
By Robert Jones •
Best Nintendo Switch games 2020: play the best Switch games
These are the best Switch games offered on Nintendo's hot handheld. Find the best Nintendo Switch games to play today
By Robert Jones •
Best gaming mouse 2020: the best gaming mice available
Choose the best gaming mouse for you with this expertly curated best gaming mice guide
By Robert Jones •
Latest reviews
LG UltraGear 34GN850 review: a quality, ultrawide, curved gaming display, for a price
The LG UltraGear 34GN850 impresses in terms of output and design
Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure review: embrace the power of the pilates ring
Getting fit with Nintendo Ring Fit Adventure is easy and – most importantly – a whole lot of fun
By Matt Kollat •
Ghost of Tsushima review: Sword of doom
T3's official Ghost of Tsushima review discusses the bloody and beautiful samurai epic
By Robert Jones •
Seagate The Last of Us Part II Limited Edition Game Drive for PS4 review
2TB of room for your games, post-apocalyptic and otherwise
By David Nield •
SecretLab Titan SoftWeave review: Hyper premium gaming comfort
T3's official SecretLab Titan SoftWeave review is here
By Robert Jones •
Lego Super Mario review: "It's a-me, Lego Mario!"
It's "Lego Mario Time" in T3's official Lego Super Mario review
By Robert Jones •
The Last of Us Part 2 review: does the long awaited sequel measure up to the hype?
Naughty Dog takes us back to the apocalypse for a heartfelt and disturbing look at our own humanity
By Shabana Arif •
Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro review: the best PS4 controller ever made
A PS5 controller in all but name, the Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro is a stunning, feature-packed gaming weapon
By Robert Jones •
ViewSonic XG270QG review: a superb gaming monitor with some useful extras
The ViewSonic XG270QG is one of the best 1440p gaming monitors you're likely to find right now
By David Nield •
Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo review: a simply stunning mechanical gaming keyboard
Read T3's official Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo review now…
By Robert Jones •