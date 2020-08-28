Gaming

Latest news

PS5 and Xbox Series X

PS5 launch gets pipped to the post by Xbox Series X

Sony's PS5 release date gets narrowed down, and it's getting beaten to the punch by Microsoft's Xbox Series X

Gaming

Latest features

The best ASUS TUF gaming peripherals in 2020

Destroy your opponents, not your bank balance

SPONSORED

Gaming Reviews

All the latest gadget and technology reviews, including mobile, home entertainment, fitness and more. Browse and compare products here.
Browse top categories:

Latest reviews

LG UltraGear 34GN850

LG UltraGear 34GN850 review: a quality, ultrawide, curved gaming display, for a price

The LG UltraGear 34GN850 impresses in terms of output and design

Gaming

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.