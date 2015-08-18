Android Marshmallow: the features we're most looking forward to in Android 6.0

Previous Next 2/5

Now on Tap

Perhaps the biggest announcement was the extension of Google Now. “Now on Tap” is a service that is available within any app as a 'smart assistant'.

It can use information displayed -- such as text within a text message or a song within Spotify -- to intuitively and fluidly answer a question asked by the user (as well as make reservations and so forth).

The on-stage demo showed a user listening to Skrillex and ask “what is his name?” to which Google Now replied “Sonny” (for that is Skrillex's real name, apparently).

After that, a reference was made to a restaurant in a text message which Google Now interpreted and offered to make a reservation.

These are just two examples of what Now on Tap will be able to do and Google is touting it as part of the companies' focus on machine learning.