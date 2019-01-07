Instagram-friendly hotels: 10 colourful hotels around the world

Gone are the days when sending a postcard home to inadvertently brag about the flawless sandy beach, delicious local delicacies and enviable weather was the thing to do… even if it was pouring at the time.

Now, our friends and family expect to be treated to a photographic or video (or repeating GIF) diary of our get-away thanks to Instagram, with particularly colourful resorts packing a punch on the network.

So to help you have the most Instagram-able break ever, we’ve rounded up the most colourful hotels around the world that will make friends green with envy (and red with anger, that they're missing out).

Just don’t forget to pack your colour-coordinated outfits, matching swimsuit and piece of watermelon to pose with.

1. The Saguaro, Palm Springs Rainbow-hued hotel with a pool to pose by Reasons to buy + Super colourful balconies and pool + Array of events for more photo opportunities Reasons to avoid - You’ve probably seen it on Insta before

If you’re a regular Instagram user, the chances are you’ll have come across The Saguaro hotel in Palm Springs as it’s a favourite among travel bloggers, fashionistas and vloggers alike.

The hotel itself is close to uber trendy downtown Palm Springs but its USP is its rainbow balconies, which look out over a picture-perfect pool complete with sunshine-yellow and tangerine loungers.

When you’re done taking selfies by the pool the interior is equally Instagramable with rainbow throws and bright and breezy furniture. Then there’s the hotel’s calendar of events from taco Tuesdays to all-out discos. The photo opportunities and fun are endless.

2. Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel Pastel perfection for stylish parties Reasons to buy + Impeccable bright décor for limitless grams + Fun events to party hard to Reasons to avoid - Is millennial pink over yet?

Ibiza is known for its notorious night spots (as well as its natural beauty) but the Paradiso Ibiza Art Hotel is so fashionable and pretty you might never want to leave.

The rooms are pastel perfection with pink walls, kitsch art and distinctive, bright wiggly woodwork. There’s an equally beautiful art gallery, lounge and pool – with curtained four poster loungers – and a distinctive round bat that’s also pink with Art Deco-style lettering and 90s designer stools.

If sunbathing gets boring, you might want to take a dip in the turquoise pool, play a game of pool on the bright purple table or attend one of the hotels many events. Whatever happens, be sure to document your stay, just as heaps of other vloggers and celebs have over the past year.

3. Hobo Hotel, Stockholm Seriously cool Scandi interiors Reasons to buy + Interiors for cool coffee-quaffing vibes + Trendy, healthy food for Insta cool Reasons to avoid - Yes it’s Stockholm and yes, it’s pricey $94.30 View at Amazon

Stockholm has always been a cool holiday destination, and not only because of the weather. Hobo Hotel in Sweden’s capital is a seriously hip boutique hotel with a quirky colour scheme, paired with plenty of trendy plywood and leather.

As well as the flawless furnishings, the Hobo’s big draw is its food. Natural, locally-sourced, organic ingredients are a must and vegetables are seasonal, meaning the hotel’s menu is constantly changing. It’s heaven for veggies, as here are more vegetarian dishes on the menu than meat. The hotel even has an ‘Urban Farming’ hydroponic herb garden in its stylish lobby, which are used in drinks and dishes.

If you haven’t scored enough Grams from the quirky rooms and photogenic food, there’s always the neighbourhood rooftop nextdoor. Stockholm Under Stjärnorna (or Stockholm Under the Stars) is a 1,200 square-metre rooftop park that offers great views, trendy drinks and is big news for Insta-lovers.

4. Cubanito Ibiza A Havana-inspired haven with funky floors Reasons to buy + Super stylish hotel on the party isle + Retro suites are pastel paradise Reasons to avoid - Chequerboard décor isn’t the most relaxing

Havana is a colourful holiday destination in its own right, but it’s also the inspiration for the Cubanito Hotel in Ibiza, which boasts an impressive and pastel Art Deco frontage and an amazing chequerboard roof-top bar overlooking the sea.

While the décor might make your head spin if you’ve had one too many mojitos, it will also pack a punch on Instagram. Each room has a retro feel and Smeg fridge and Marshall loud speakers so you can get the party started before heading out to San Antonio town. But the hotel hosts its own music and film events with a ‘complete cultural agenda’ planned out.

It also offers romantic retreats for image-conscious couples, who can enjoy a bottle of fizz, ‘dream beds’ reservation and rose petals in their room as part of the ‘Crazy For You’ package, with an added massage for those who opt for the ‘Sexual Healing’ deal.

5. Hotel Pantone Budget hotel built around colour Reasons to buy + Little price for a lot of colour + Rooms and floors have different moods Reasons to avoid - Business district isn’t so hip and happening

Brussels might be known as a place to do business, but it’s also pretty (and pretty romantic) too. The Hotel Pantone is a colourful hotel in the heart of the business quarter, which may not be too exciting if you’re visiting the city for pleasure, but rooms start at €59 and there’s a handy Underground station round the corner, making it a convenient location.

The hotel promises to awaken guests’ senses with ‘an array of delights and playful surprises’. Each floor is themed with a different colour, from vivid to subdued, for business or leisure and the rooms are themed too.

A white canvas provides clean space and is designed to allow the bright colours to pop. Rooms also feature unique photography by esteemed Belgian photographer Victor Levy. It offers a lot of colourful bang for its buck.

6. The Williamsburg A turquoise treat in Brooklyn Reasons to buy + Super stylish but affordable NYC boutique hotel + Pet friendly Reasons to avoid - Rooms are luxurious but compact

The Williamsburg Hotel offers affordable room rates for Brooklyn-bound travellers who want to save, without sacrificing location, style and service. It has a colourful palette with five types of rooms, each with floor-to-ceiling windows and many with a private balcony – some with views of Insta favourite, the Brooklyn Bridge.

The hotel’s suite boasts a king-sized bed, separate seating area, and a private terrace with uninterrupted panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline. There are reclaimed herringbone oak floors in the suite as well as the hotel’s impressive bar, which has comfortable padded blue stools and a striking rainbow feature in keeping with the colourful décor.

Turquoise runs throughout the hotel, from the luxurious tiled bathrooms and velvet sofas to the outdoor rooftop pool, which along with the bar and café is perched above the city streets. Pets are welcome too – although probably not in the pool.

7. Shoreline Hotel, Waikiki Nature meets neon for a tropical stay Reasons to buy + Super beautiful hotel avoids décor clichés + Colourful interior is uplifting Reasons to avoid - It’s an Insta hotspot

Waikiki, Hawaii, might be a slice of paradise no matter where you stay, but the Shoreline Hotel mixes nature and neon for an Insta-tastic setting for your holiday.

There are bright colours everywhere and palm print curtains in the breezy rooms, but somehow the interior looks cool and not clichéd. The hotel claims its electric palette is all about paying homage to the bold bounty to its island home, from the custom mural at the rooftop pool to the Instagram-friendly ombre wall and papier-mâché bird installations.

The restaurant serves colourful, wholesome dishes inspired by Hawaii’s cultural melting pot – so get your camera ready – and there are freshly-squeezed juices and cocktails to sip on while you enjoy the equally colourful sunset.

8. Radisson Collection Royal Mile Edinburgh Vibrant rooms with a historical view Reasons to buy + Grown-up glamour and colour palette + Mixes modern creature comforts in an old city Reasons to avoid - Not cutting edge for Insta snap

The Radisson Collection Hotel Royal Mile Edinburgh is situated at the intersection of some of the Scottish capital’s most historic streets, within spitting distance of where JK Rowling allegedly penned some books about a certain wizard.

If it’s inspiration you’re after (or a hotel in central Edinburgh) this one could be for you. It’s not as trendy or loud as others on the list, but the Royal Mile Edinburgh has sophisticated and colourful colour scheme, with splashes of vibrant hues throughout, whether that’s on a velvet chair, floral furniture or splashy impressionist-style artwork on the walls.

From bold flourishes through to subtle sophistication, each room of the hotel offers views of the city’s sweeping skyline and there’s a neon lit bar and colourful Italian restaurant to enjoy too.

9. Inntel Hotels Amsterdam Zaandam Quirky hotel with a nod to tradition Reasons to buy + 4-star hotel with bags of character + Quirky details make it a distinctive place to stay Reasons to avoid - Curiosities trump luxury

If luxurious spas and tropical palaces aren’t your bag, why not try quirky Inntel Hotels Amsterdam Zaandam. A 12-minute train ride from the city, the 4-star hotel mixes colour, all mod cons and touches of tradition.

The outside is striking – a lively stacking of various traditional houses to be found in the Zaan region – that hide a modern hotel with some curious touches. While the rooms are stylish, they too reflect the rich history of the Zaan area: the traditional products and the pioneers of the local craft industries.

There’s a picture of a cheese in the suite and huge photographs of windmills in the Wellness Club, which has a sleek pool and futuristic loungers. Guests can enjoy a relaxing massage or wind down in the Finnish sauna or Turkish steam bath after a busy day exploring what Amsterdam has to offer.

10. The nhow Berlin A hotel that really rocks Reasons to buy + Choice of colour themed rooms + On-site recording studio Reasons to avoid - Not the best for a relaxing break

It’s not just the interior of the nhow Hotel in Berlin that’s loud, because the hotel on the River Spree boasts a Music Sound floor. The furniture of the 304 rooms and suites has for the most part been specially designed for the hotel by interior designer Karim Rashid, who seems to favour neon and appreciate the Spirograph.

Guests can choose from different colour styles - pink, blue or grey – depending on which part of the hotel they stay in, but all of the rooms pack a colourful punch.

However, it’s not just the décor that has the wow factor. Above the roofs of the German capital, musicians can use two mixing studios and take in the views to get inspired. The hotel is perfectly situated for rock stars, sitting between Universal and MTV right next to Berlin’s East Side Gallery, with its countless clubs close by.

