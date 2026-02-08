3 tiny power banks that are still impressively powerful – and priced under £35

The amount of best-selling power banks on the market these days is ridiculous. However, if you’re looking for one to take on the go or whilst travelling, really there are only two things that matter. It needs to be compact and lightweight, but still do exactly what it promises – charge your phone when you need it.

You don’t always need the one with the absolute most power, but it’s still important to pick one that won’t cause you any problems. That’s why I’ve rounded up three of the best compact power banks that don't compromising on power.

Each of these has a 10,000mAh capacity, enough to charge your phone 2–3 times, so focus on the extra features and pick the one that suits your needs best.

1. INIU Pocket Rocket P50

(Image credit: INIU)

The INIU Pocket Rocket P50 is probably the smallest power bank on this list, but don’t let its size fool you. Measuring just 8.3 x 5.2 x 2.6 cm and weighing 160g, it easily slips into your pocket or travel bag, whilst still delivering full-speed charging.

It also comes with a detachable integrated USB-C cable that handles both device charging and recharging the power bank itself. The Pocket Rocket P50 is available in five stylish shades, but the black model currently has the biggest price cut.

2. Anker Zolo Power Bank

(Image credit: Anker)

Anker is known for its huge portfolio of excellent power banks, and the Zolo is one of its most recent options. Available in four colours, it comes with dual integrated cables – one USB-C and one Lightning – unlike the Pocket Rocket P50’s single cable.

Weighing just 217g, it provides around two full charges for an iPhone 15. On top of that, it has one USB-C and one USB-A port for your own cables, so you can charge up to four devices simultaneously.

3. UGREEN Uno Wireless Power Bank

(Image credit: UGREEN)

The UGREEN Uno takes a slightly different approach. Whilst it doesn’t have a built-in USB-C cable, it supports wireless charging via a 10N magnet, which snaps firmly to the back of your iPhone. It also features a TFT smart display that uses emojis to show its status – a smiling face when it has enough charge and a sad one when it needs recharging.

There’s still one USB-C port for traditional wired charging as well. It’s currently sold out on UGREEN’s website, but you can still pick it up from Amazon at a reduced price.