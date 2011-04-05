Hottest names in tech to keep an eye on

By T3 Magazine
Nokia, Chief Executive
The first non-Finnish CEO of Nokia, Canadian Elop has signed off on a tie-up
with Microsoft's Windows Phone 7. Can the deal revitalise the mobile giant or will it only slow its seemingly unstoppable decline? Certainly Elop has the stomach for a fi ght, if his leaked memo putting the boot into the firm's recent phones and its Symbian OS - a "burning platform" - is anything to go by.
Huffington Post Co-Founder
In February, the doyenne of politically left-leaning bloggers sold her blog
conglomeration The Huffington Post to AOL for $315m, becoming editor-in-chief of
AOL's digital content in the process. Huffington was accused of selling out, but in
fact it was just a continuation of her work to date: finding a way to make blogging
pay. She's managed it for herself, so that's a start, right?
Nintendo, President and CEO
At Nintendo since the 80s - when, as a freelancer, he helped develop, er, "classics" such as Balloon Fight and Kirby President - Iwata has been its president since 2002. He's just overseen Nintendo's, and arguably the gaming world's, biggest launch since the Wii in 2006. The 3DS sold all 400,000 units when it hit Japan at the end of February and is likely to have a similar impact in the West.
Founder, Huawei
His company is powering the roll-out of 4G telecoms and offering "free" mobile
connections on the London Underground in time for the Olympics. The Americans seem convinced Huawei is also the telecoms arm of the People's Liberation Army of China, leading the telecoms giant to issue mildly surreal statements such as, "There is no risk to national security from our equipment."
Apple, Chief Operating Officer
The Big Friendly Giant lookalike and Steve Jobs stand-in recently told the Wall
Street Journal he didn't want Apple to be "just for the rich." That could be taken as
a hint at a cheaper iPhone - or even the fabled iPhone Nano - but it is unlikely
Cook will move Apple in any radical new directions while Steve Jobs' future
remains uncertain. He remains a classic "safe pair of hands" for Apple, however.
Facebook, CEO and President
The head of Facebook is now worth a reported £9 billion. The social networking
giant turned seven this year, and claims 600 million users - one in 13 of the world's population. With a simplified privacy policy, the new Facebook messaging service and phones with a dedicated Facebook button, 2011 will be another massive year for Zuckerberg and his most social of networks.
Chief Operating Officer, Rovio
"As soon as I saw the characters, I liked them," Rovio's co-founder told the Daily
Telegraph in February, speaking about his company's mega cash-cow (or cash-pig)
Angry Birds. He tested it on his mother, who didn't like games, and the rest is history,
with over 50 million downloads. We can expect more seasonal updates in the coming year but can Hed possibly make this kind of financial lightning strike twice?
Apple, President of Industrial Design
The iMac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, MacBook Air... all the Apple devices whose aesthetics are drooled over by consumers can be traced back to Ive's drawing board. Recent newspaper chatter suggests he may split with Apple if a deal allowing him to return to the UK can't be struck. If Apple doesn't retain him, he could be heading up a British design team by the year's end. Touchscreen Aston Martin dashboard, anyone?
Co-Founders and Presidents, Google
Now they no longer need "adult supervision", in the words of outgoing CEO Eric Schmidt, Google's co-founders will be making Google's business decisions as well as its creative ones, with Page as CEO. Rumours abound that a YouTube video-on-demand service will launch this year.
Chairman and CEO, News Corporation
Now 80 years old, Murdoch often gives the appearance of a man out of time, yet
his influence on digital media consumption can never be underestimated. He introduced The Times pay wall in June last year, got in early with Times and Sunday
Times apps, then launched the fi rst iPad-only newspaper, The Daily. With full control
of BSkyB also now within his grasp don't expect any kind of graceful bowing out.