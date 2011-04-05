Hottest names in tech to keep an eye on

Previous Next 8/11

Chief Operating Officer, Rovio

"As soon as I saw the characters, I liked them," Rovio's co-founder told the Daily

Telegraph in February, speaking about his company's mega cash-cow (or cash-pig)

Angry Birds. He tested it on his mother, who didn't like games, and the rest is history,

with over 50 million downloads. We can expect more seasonal updates in the coming year but can Hed possibly make this kind of financial lightning strike twice?