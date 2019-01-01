The best vodka 2019: 10 vodkas we recommend

Vodka. We doubt you saw in the New Year with it, and it’s not everyone’s first choice of spirit for sipping straight, but it makes a cracking cocktail or mixer. Right now there are a million and one different types and flavours to choose from, so how do you find the best vodka?

Read on…

We have brought together our top 10 picks for the best vodkas you should be drinking right now. Whether you are simply buying a bottle for after-dinner drinks at home or want to find a unique gift for someone, we’ve found a fantastic range of local and international brands that are changing the way we view vodka.

For many, vodka is either tasteless or the ultimate taste of regret we’d rather forget, but these days you can get a wide variety of different vodkas to cater to your palate and even dietary requirements. With the rise of food intolerances and health trends, gluten-free vodkas and even vodkas made from milk are now available quite widely, so if you have any special requirements, keep your eyes peeled for these options.

Prices vary from around £15-£50+, and the smoothness of the drink generally tends to be reflected in how much you spend. So if you are on a budget, know that this means you will likely be settling for a vodka that is best mixed rather than sipped. If you are looking for a vodka that is best served on the rocks with nothing mixed in, your best bet is to stretch your wallet a little and opt for a quadruple distilled vodka that is soft and smooth on the palette.

Below, we guide you through our top picks of the best vodkas 2018.

Our pick of the best vodka available to buy today

1. Black Cow Another British vodka, but this one’s made from milk Specifications Best for: Unique blend Made from: Milk Gluten Free: Yes Country of Origin: United Kingdom Reasons to buy + Unique ingredient + Made in England Reasons to avoid - Not to everyone’s taste Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This is a unique vodka made from milk rather than the traditional potatoes, wheat or rye, and is made in the South of England. If you are a vodka lover who would like to try something a bit different, or if you have a gluten intolerance, then this is something a little quirky and different.

As you might expect from the inclusion of milk, this vodka has a smooth creamy taste which works brilliantly in long drinks and on its own. Served on the rocks, you might just find that this is a vodka you'll enjoy drinking straight...who would have thought?!

2. Belvedere Award-winning vodka from Poland Specifications Best for: Finest Quality Made from: Rye Gluten Free: No Country of Origin: Poland Reasons to buy + 40% ABV + Award-winning Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want a high quality vodka that you can either drink straight or mix up your favourite cocktail with, Belvedere is the one. A traditional Polish Vodka; Belvedere has won numerous blind tasting awards and is considered of fine quality but without such a hefty price tag.

It is quadruple distilled, making it taste incredibly smooth and therefore a definite winner for both vodka novices and aficionados alike. We’ve put Belvedere at our top spot due to its palatable creamy vanilla taste with a slight hint of white pepper which gives it just the right kick. If you want a middle range vodka that tastes good but won’t break the bank, this is the one.

3. Grey Goose Goes down incredibly smoothly Specifications Best for: Drinking straight Made from: Winter Wheat Gluten Free: No Country of Origin: France Reasons to buy + Pretty bottle + Citrusy Reasons to avoid - Goes down a little too easy… Today's Best Deals $32.02 View at Amazon 9 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Grey Goose is a beautifully smooth vodka which you can drink on its own or whip up a classic Grey Goose Cosmo or Vodka Martini with. This vodka has very citrusy undertones which is generally why it is a bit easier to drink neat than many other vodkas out there.

It's expensive, sure, but if you aren’t a fan of the harsher kick that many vodkas bring to the taste buds and you fancy a bit of a treat, then Grey Goose is one of the best easy-drinking vodkas you'll find on the supermarket shelves.

4. Chase Vodka A great British vodka Specifications Best for: Best of British Made from: Potato Gluten Free: Yes Country of Origin: United Kingdom Reasons to buy + Looks good + Gluten Free Reasons to avoid - Pricey Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For those who love all things British, Chase Vodka is made right here on our very soil and is one of the top contenders for vodka on the market right now. You can drink this any way you like although it works particularly well mixed in a cocktail as this takes away a little of it's harsher bite.

This is one of the best vodkas for celiacs as it is made from potatoes only and is best served straight from the freezer for a cracking ice cold gluten-free martini. For anyone looking to buy a gift for a gluten intolerant friend that enjoys a drink, this is spot on.

5. Ciroc Vodka A French vodka with lots of different flavours Specifications Best for: Choice of flavours Made from: Grapes Gluten Free: Yes (original only) Country of Origin: France Reasons to buy + Lots of flavours + Good for cocktails Reasons to avoid - Rich taste Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Ciroc is a great vodka if you want to add flavours to your favourite cocktails. From vanilla to passionfruit, this unique brand of vodka has something for everyone. So, if you’re someone who doesn’t like tend to opt for plain vodka because you find it a little tasteless, Ciroc's range of vodka flavours will keep you entertained.

It is not the smoothest vodka around but, to be honest, if you're mixing it, it doesn't need to be. If vodka and coke is your tipple of choice, give this one a try to change up the flavours.

6. Zubrowka Vodka A vodka infused with Bison Grass Specifications Best for: Unique taste Made from: Rye flavoured with Bison Grass Gluten Free: No Country of Origin: Poland Reasons to buy + Hand-harvested + Great gift idea Reasons to avoid - Not to everyone’s taste Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Zubrowka Vodka is probably one of the most unique vodkas on the market. It is harvested by hand in Poland, where the continent’s only herd of bison can be found. The bison grass infusion gives this vodka an aromatic taste which is smooth and fresh with a slightly herbal undertone.

This botanical vodka is a pretty smooth choice too, and whilst it hasn't got the same gentle touch on the palette as Grey Goose or Beldevere, it's unusual taste make it a must-try for any vodka lover.

7. Stolichnaya Vodka This Latvian vodka is a great choice of vodka for both flavour and price Specifications Best for: All-rounder Made from: Wheat and Rye Gluten Free: No Country of Origin: Latvia Reasons to buy + Neutral flavour + Filtered with charcoal Reasons to avoid - Tastes strong Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you like your vodka strong on the taste buds, then Stolichnaya needs to be in your drinks cabinet. This is a pure tasting vodka that has been double-distilled and quadruple-filtered through birch charcoal (everyone’s loving the benefits of charcoal these days!) and that’s what gives it such a pure taste.

This vodka typically tastes best served as a long drink with lemonade or sparkling water or on its own is you can cope with the kick. However, if the strong kick of vodka is what you are trying to avoid, then avoid this.

8. Absolut Vodka A great budget-buy with a range of flavours Specifications Best for: Affordable range of flavours Made from: Winter Wheat Gluten Free: No Country of Origin: Sweden Reasons to buy + Affordable + Range of flavours Reasons to avoid - Not gluten free Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you like the sound of Ciroc’s flavours but don’t want to pay that much, then Absolut is an affordable alternative. Absolut is served in most bars and restaurants and tastes great in a range of cocktails.

However, if you are coeliac, it is important to note that Absolut isn’t gluten free like Ciroc is. For those of you who want to try making a tasty drink at home, Absolut is one of the best vodka’s to keep in your drinks cabinet for when mates come over. It tends to go with anything, is pretty drinkable and won't break the bank.

9. Skyy Vodka A beautiful tasting vodka that makes the perfect cocktail Specifications Best for: Cocktail making Made from: American Grains Gluten Free: No Country of Origin: USA Reasons to buy + Mixes well + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Not the tastiest neat Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Skyy Vodka is one of the only vodka’s that is made purely from American grains. It has a clean and neutral taste which not everyone’s palette will agree with as it can be a bit dry compared to other richer vodkas like Zubrowka.

However, this is a particularly fashionable choice for 2018, gracing the top shelfs of most swanky bars and clubs. Normally, a cheaper vodka means a cheaper taste, but this bottle from Skyy is sort of bucking that trend, offering a pretty smooth tasting vodka for a budget-friendly price.

10. Russian Standard Vodka The budget vodka with a luxury taste Specifications Best for: Budget drinkers Made from: Winter Wheat Gluten Free: No Country of Origin: Russia Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Premium taste Reasons to avoid - Tastes best when cold Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Russian Standard Vodka is the ultimate premium tasting vodka without the hefty price tag, so if you like your vodka but don’t want to fork out on the likes of Chase and Grey Goose, this is your go-to option.

It’s so pure you can sip it neat, honestly. If you find yourself standing in the supermarket aisles umming and ahhing about which bottle to pop in the trolly, you can't go wrong with this one. Just make sure it’s been chilled in the fridge properly to get the best out of it.

Liked this?