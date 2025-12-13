KitchenAid upgrades its iconic stand mixer with new patterned bowl – but I want this one instead

QUICK SUMMARY KitchenAid has upgraded its porcelain white stand mixer with a new patterned bowl. Available for £799, the KitchenAid stand mixer comes with a studded white bowl to match the body of the appliance.

KitchenAid has just upgraded the porcelain white colour of its iconic stand mixer with a new bowl design. In keeping with the recently announced Pantone Colour of the Year, the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer now comes with a studded bowl – but there’s another that you should really be paying attention to.

As KitchenAid has somewhat perfected its stand mixer – see our KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer review for our five-star opinion – it’s rare that it creates an entirely new version of it. Instead, you’ll see it being updated with fresh colours and new bowl designs, which is what has happened most recently.

Back in September, KitchenAid introduced its porcelain white shade . It was a bit of a disappointment for KitchenAid fans as its 2025 colour of the year was a bright butter yellow shade, and the porcelain white was much more neutral and subdued.

The updated KitchenAid stand mixer is keeping the porcelain or monochrome white shade but giving it a geometric look with its new bowl. The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer now comes with a studded 4.7-litre bowl which adds more dimension to the mixer.

This ‘new’ launch coincides with the Pantone Colour of the Year announcement. Last week, it was revealed that Cloud Dancer was the new shade for 2026, a colour which underwhelmed many as – simply put – it’s just a plain ‘billowy white’ shade. But this KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer matches the theme perfectly and gives the colour a little extra shape.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

As I was trying to find the new bowl design, I came across the mixing bowls section on the KitchenAid website and was pleasantly surprised to find lots of different bowl patterns and materials available to match or contrast the main mixer. The different types include bread and mixing bowls, and glass, stainless steel, ceramic and copper material options. The materials also come in different sizes and patterns, including columns, speckled stone and hammered designs.

My favourite is the poppy ceramic mixing bowl as I love all things colourful! The floral patterned bowl would be perfect for springtime baking, and would expertly match the red version of the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer. If you’re looking for a Christmas gift or stocking filler for a budding baker or KitchenAid owner, then a fun, patterned bowl is a must.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors