Apple Event 14th September 2021: expect iPhone 13, AirPods 3 and Apple Watch 7 at 'California Streaming' event

Everyone wants to know what's happening with the next big Apple Event, so we've put together this guide, telling you what's coming up and what we expect to see there, plus a run-down of what's happened in the past to back up our expectation.

The next confirmed Apple event is September 14th, with the catchy title 'California Streaming'. This event is expected to include the launch of the iPhone 13, AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7. It will be livestreamed, like all recent Apple events, and we'll have the feed right here, or you can watch at Apple.com, or on Apple's YouTube channel.

It's likely that there will be another Apple event before the end of 2021 in addition to this, but the dust will be left to settle on the iPhone before that becomes official – you can read more about what we expect from it below.

In this guide, we'll match likely products to the events that have been leaked and rumoured (or are just regular events that probably won't change). These won't be the totality of Apple's product announcements, of course – it also likes to drop some releases without all the fanfare of a keynote – but for fans wondering when to expect something big, they should help you get some idea of what's up.

We'll update the list whenever we get more official or rumoured information about events, of course, and we'll let you know whether an event actually is officially scheduled by Apple or whether it's just expectation.

Apple Event 2021: what's coming up

September 2021 Apple Event

This will September 14th, and should include be the launch of the iPhone 13, AirPods 3 and Apple Watch Series 7. The timing is exactly as you'd expect based on when Apple usually announces and then releases iPhones and Apple Watches (though in 2020, the iPhone happened in October instead). Apple will probably also announce the final release dates for iOS 15 and watchOS 8 at this event.

October-December 2021 Apple Event

In several recent years, Apple has also held an event later in the year, to introduce new iPads or Macs. The timing has varied, so it's hard to say exactly what Apple will decide on. We're expecting one this year, with an updated version of the cheaper iPad and iPad mini, plus new MacBook Pros powered by Apple's own processors. There may be a MacBook Air that's even thinner and lighter too, though other rumours have pushed that to 2022).

Spring 2022 Apple Event

There are rumours that Apple is planning an update to the iPhone SE in 2022, and the SE is traditionally updated in the Spring, giving it a nice wide berth from the high-end iPhone launch. We might also expect to see the new MacBook Air in this event – the iMac 24-inch (2021) was unveiled in this period.

June 2022 WWDC Apple Event

Apple holds its big developer conference in June every year, and we expect that to stay true in 2022. At this event, it will reveal the big features for the next updates to iOS, watchOS, macOS, iPadOS and tvOS. Recently, hardware hasn't appeared at these events, though don't rule it out – especially if it's something developers will need to learn more about.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Event 2021: what we've recently

7 June 2021 WWDC Apple Event

Apple announced updates to the software for all of its products (from Mac to AirPods to iPhone to HomePod) at this event. It also discussed iCloud+, and new plan that includes cloud storage as well as innovative new privacy features for your Apple devices.

20 April 2021 Apple Event

This jam-packed Apple event included the long-awaited AirTags, the iPad Pro (2021) with Apple M1 chip, the 24-inch iMac also with the M1, the new Apple TV 4K (2021), and a fetching new purple hue for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini.

10 November 2020 Apple Event

At this event, Apple launched the first products made with its own Apple M1 processor: the MacBook Air (M1, 2020), the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1, 2020) and Mac Mini (M1, 2020). It also revealed the release date of the latest macOS version.

13 October 2020 Apple Event

Lucky for many, this event included the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, as well as the HomePod mini. As mentioned above, it was unusual for the iPhone to revealed in October, and we don't expect this to repeat.

15 September 2020 Apple Event

This event was big on Apple Watch, with the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE both appearing for the first time. The new-look iPad Air (2020) was also unveiled.