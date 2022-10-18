Apple TV 4K upgrades to an A15 chip and gets HDR10+ support

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The new Apple TV 4K is doubling down on what it does well: that's providing fast processing power and incredible pictures. While it's not a major refresh, this new 2022 model will feature an A15 processor (as featured in the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus) as well as support for HDR10+ on top of the existing Dolby Vision.

The Apple TV 4K (3rd gen) looks much the same as the previous model, though it is actually 25% smaller. The new model measures 93x93x31mm (3.66x3.66x1.2in) compared to the former 98x98x35mm (3.9x3.9x1.4in). This has been achieved thanks to the A15 chip not requiring a cooling fan. This also means that it uses 30% less power – so is better for those electric bills.

The 3rd gen model will come in two distinct editions. The larger 128GB storage version features Thread networking support for compatible home accessories, gigabit ethernet and WiFi 6 connectivity. The smaller 64GB model, however, doesn't have an ethernet port (or Thread compatibility), relying instead on just WiFi 6 connections. The Siri remote too has had a subtle change. Gone is the lightning port for charging and in is the new USB-C port.

The Apple TV 4K is now 24% smaller thanks to the removal of the fan. (Image credit: Apple)

The TV OS 16 will provide a cleaner design for the interface, including a more compact Siri interface on screen and Homekit control. I'm still hopeful that Apple's Continuity Camera system, which allows you to use your iPhone as an external webcam for the Mac, will make its way onto the Apple TV. Providing a dedicated way to FaceTime on the Apple TV is the one thing I feel is still missing. For now though, you can use SharePlay to watch movies together on FaceTime using the Apple TV.

The Apple TV 4K (3rd gen) is available from 4th November, priced £149/$129 for the WiFi only 64GB version and £169/ $149 for the WiFi + Ethernet 128GB version.