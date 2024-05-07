Apple iPad event 2024 live – follow the latest Apple launches right here

Apple will host its traditional spring launch event today, Tuesday 7 May, as it plans to add new tablets to its best iPads lineup, along with new accessories and maybe a surprise or two.
And so, the T3 team and myself, news editor Rik Henderson, will be keeping you up to date with all of the major rumours and subsequent announcements through the day. After all, I've personally been covering Apple events and its products for more than 20 years, while our collective knowledge and experience is vast.
We'll be posting live stories and information right here as we build up to the event itself – planned for 7am PDT, 10am EDT, 3pm BST – and then as it unfolds.
It's best to bookmark this page therefore, if you want to learn more about the new iPad Pro with OLED devices, a suspected giant iPad Air, the Apple Pencil 3, and anything else Apple plans. It'll be a jam-packed event, that's for sure.
A new chip?
One rumour which is being pushed is the launch of the Apple M4 chip here. Many believe that will be found inside of a new iPad Pro model, with the chip expected to push the envelope for the brand in terms of AI.
Does that seem likely? Well, not to me.
While many have pointed to the new devices skipping out on the M3 chip altogether, I can't see a smaller iPad-focussed event taking that crown – particularly with WWDC expected in a little over a month.
No iPad mini... again
Although a new iPad mini has been rumoured for every Apple launch event in the last 12 months, it's still never appeared. And, sadly, don't expect to see it at this one neither.
Bloomberg writer and Apple expert Mark Gurman doesn't believe it'll be announced any time soon.
In fact, even though the mini hasn't been upgraded since 2021, we might have to wait another couple of years for a new model. ET News suggests that Apple will hold off until it can put an OLED panel inside its smallest tablet, and that won't happen until 2026.
A mammoth iPad Air
As well as the new iPad Pro models, Apple is said to be introducing a new iPad Air today. However, it's not a replacement for the existing 10.9-inch edition, it's something else besides...
The new iPad Air will reportedly come with a massive 12.9-inch display, to offer a more affordable alternative to the larger iPad Pro.
It won't have a much-rumoured mini-LED panel though. According to experts, Apple's plans to use existing iPad Pro display technology for the new device have been changed at the last minute.
Still, a mammoth iPad Air should be a useful, interesting addition to the family.
Tim Cook hints at new Apple Pencil
As soon as Apple announced its latest event, CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to give us a strong hint on one of the products – a new Apple Pencil.
Pencil us in for May 7! ✏️ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/1tvyB7h450April 23, 2024
Long-rumoured, the Apple Pencil 3 will reportedly feature new gesture support, with the ability to squeeze the stylus to perform a customisable action. That could be to add a signature to a pdf, draw specific shapes, or something else.
It is also tipped to introduce motion sensors for use with the Apple Vision Pro, which would make the new Pencil something worth upgrading to for owners of the headset.
Best OLED panels "on the market"
Two new iPad Pro models are tipped for today's event, both sporting OLED displays – a first for the range.
But, Apple being Apple, these won't just be any ordinary OLED panels. It is claimed that the company will use the "best on the market".
Experts at Display Supply Chain Consultants – a well-known consultancy firm – have revealed that the new iPad Pros will use OLED displays with LTPO technology, 120Hz refresh rates, high brightness and extended battery life for the tablets themselves.
How to watch the Apple May event livestream
Apple's first major event of 2024 will stream online later today, at 3pm BST, and you can watch it right here on T3.
Alternatively, it will be streamed on Apple.com and can be watched directly on Apple TV, too.
We expect it to last between 30 minutes and an hour, so strap yourself in as there'll be a whole lot of new products to savour.