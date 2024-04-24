Tim Cook all but confirms new Apple Pencil 3 is coming

Quick Summary Apple has already announced its 7 May event with a tease of a new Apple Pencil, but Tim Cook's follow-up X post leaves even less to the imagination. He all but confirms that it's to be launched during the online event.

Apple announced an online launch event for 7 May yesterday, with the strapline "Let loose" and a version of its logo that features an Apple Pencil.

That was already a big indication that we'll be getting the much-rumoured Apple Pencil 3 alongside expected new entries for iPad range. But, now the company's CEO Tim Cook is getting in on the act, with an X post that all but confirms the new accessory.

He wrote "Pencil us in for May 7" on his feed with a rolling video teaser for the event. And, if you're still in any doubt, he even used a pencil emoji at the end.

Pencil us in for May 7! ✏️ #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/1tvyB7h450April 23, 2024 See more

Reports on a new Apple Pencil started late last year, soon after Apple unveiled its Pencil USB-C – a cheaper, simpler option. The Pencil 3, as it has been tagged for now, is tipped to also introduce the new charging port, but several new features besides.

It is claimed that it will come with new gesture support, whereby you can gently squeeze the stylus to enable a customisable activity, such as add shapes to a drawing or place a signature to a pdf.

There is also a suggestion that the new device will feature motion sensors so that it can be used with Apple Vision Pro.

That would certainly make sense and a good reason why Apple is focusing so much on the accessory in its invites for the upcoming event. Allowing Vision Pro users to draw in the air would be a great additional use for the device.

Other than that, we should get to see the new OLED iPad Pro models, a mammoth 12.9-inch iPad Air, and likely a new Magic Keyboard.

Sadly, the likelihood of a new iPad mini is scant. And we don't expect much else to be revealed ahead of WWDC in June, neither.

You'll be able to watch the Special Apple Event online on 7 May at apple.com. We'll be covering it live on the day, too.