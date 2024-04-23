Apple confirms new iPad Pro launch date as Special Event invites arrive

You'll be able to watch it all online

Special Apple Event May 2024
(Image credit: Apple)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published
Quick Summary

Apple has announced a new event for 7 May at which it is expected to launch new iPad Pro models and a larger iPad Air.

There should also be a new Apple Pencil if the invite illustration is anything to go by.

Apple has confirmed that it will hold a Special Event on 7 May 2024 which we be streamed online.

T3 has received an invite by email which doesn't state much else, other than the fact that it's subtitled "Let loose" and the event will kick off at 7am PT – so 10am ET, 3pm BST.

The image on the invite also leaves nothing to the imagination – it effectively confirms that the event will be dedicated to the launch of new models to join the line up of best iPads, as has been rumoured heavily in recent times.

We fully expect to see new iPad Pro models with OLED displays, a 12.9-inch iPad Air which will provide a slightly cheaper alternative to the larger Pro, and we should see some new accessories too – including a new Apple Pencil.

Indeed, the latter makes up part of the Apple logo for the event.

We're not sure if there will be anything else. It'd be great to see a new iPad mini too, but considering there have been few if any rumours on one before launched at this time, it's highly unlikely.

What's quite strange is the timing for the online stream. Apple usually times its events around its West Coast timezone – where its Infinite Loop campus is based. But, the start time for this launch seems to favour the East Coast instead, so we wonder if it'll host the presentation from New York.

Either way, the wait for new iPads is almost over. They have been rumoured for the last few months, along with numerous launch dates.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has been proved to be closest, as he recently wrote that the devices would be unveiled in "early May". That means they can get our full attention ahead of WWDC in June, when focus will switch to AI and forthcoming software for all Apple's devices.

T3 will be covering the next Apple event in full, so join us closer the time to find out everything there is to know about the new products.

Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

