Apple confirms new iPad Pro launch date as Special Event invites arrive

Quick Summary Apple has announced a new event for 7 May at which it is expected to launch new iPad Pro models and a larger iPad Air. There should also be a new Apple Pencil if the invite illustration is anything to go by.

Apple has confirmed that it will hold a Special Event on 7 May 2024 which we be streamed online.

T3 has received an invite by email which doesn't state much else, other than the fact that it's subtitled "Let loose" and the event will kick off at 7am PT – so 10am ET, 3pm BST.

The image on the invite also leaves nothing to the imagination – it effectively confirms that the event will be dedicated to the launch of new models to join the line up of best iPads, as has been rumoured heavily in recent times.

We fully expect to see new iPad Pro models with OLED displays, a 12.9-inch iPad Air which will provide a slightly cheaper alternative to the larger Pro, and we should see some new accessories too – including a new Apple Pencil.

Indeed, the latter makes up part of the Apple logo for the event.

We're not sure if there will be anything else. It'd be great to see a new iPad mini too, but considering there have been few if any rumours on one before launched at this time, it's highly unlikely.

What's quite strange is the timing for the online stream. Apple usually times its events around its West Coast timezone – where its Infinite Loop campus is based. But, the start time for this launch seems to favour the East Coast instead, so we wonder if it'll host the presentation from New York.

Either way, the wait for new iPads is almost over. They have been rumoured for the last few months, along with numerous launch dates.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has been proved to be closest, as he recently wrote that the devices would be unveiled in "early May". That means they can get our full attention ahead of WWDC in June, when focus will switch to AI and forthcoming software for all Apple's devices.

T3 will be covering the next Apple event in full, so join us closer the time to find out everything there is to know about the new products.