11-inch OLED iPad Pro should launch soon, but you may struggle to buy one

Quick Summary Apple is expected to release new iPad Pro models with OLED displays, but production is reportedly behind on the 11-inch model compared to the 12.9-inch. The new iPads could offer better viewing angles and richer visuals and this could lead to higher demand, making it more difficult to buy an 11-inch iPad Pro at launch.

Apple is thought to be on the verge of making a big change to its iPad lineup, with new 11- and 12.9-inch OLED iPad Pro models expected in the coming weeks. But when these new iPad models arrive, you might struggle to buy one.

A report from Ross Young (via 9to5Mac) suggests that the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro is behind the 12.9-inch model in terms of production. Specifically, he says that the displays for the 11-inch model are currently being manufactured by Samsung Display but that LG Display will also start producing these displays in the near future.

Young says that the 11-inch OLED iPad Pro "looks to be behind" the 12.9-inch model. The result is that you might struggle to get your hands on one on launch day, if the demand is as high as it is expected to be.

The iPad Pro is already one of the best tablet choices, but this change could make them even more desirable.

The exact date that the new iPad Pro will launch remains unclear, but it's long been thought that Apple will make the announcement in March or early April – ie. pretty darn soon.

Why is Apple switching the iPad to OLED displays?

Apple currently uses Mini-LED for the display in the flagship iPad Pro models, having avoided the switch to OLED for what seems too long. Don't get me wrong, the display on the iPad Pro is great, but switching to OLED will come with some advantages.

One of these is viewing angles. OLED typically looks better in a wider range of situations, typically hanging on to greater contrast at more acute viewing angles. OLED also opens the door for features like always-on display - not to mention the richer visuals that OLED screens often produce when watching movies or playing games.

This is likely to become a big differentiator between the iPad Pro and the normal iPad lines and that's why there could be quite the demand for the new models. That's also why you might struggle to get your hands on the 11-inch model, if it's true that production is slightly behind.

Those with an existing iPad Pro will have a big reason to upgrade in the coming months, making that choice between the standard iPad and the iPad Pro easier.