Apple Pencil USB-C provides a cheaper option for iPad users

The Apple Pencil USB-C is Apple's third stylus for the iPad and will work with all models that feature a USB-C port. That means the entire current range, plus the 4th gen iPad Air, 3rd, 4th and 5th gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, and every 11-inch iPad Pro.

This is not a replacement for the advanced 2nd generation Apple Pencil, however, nor does it replace the original 1st gen version. This is a stripped down alternative, costing just £79 / $79.

Of course, with the cheaper price comes fewer features – there's no double tap function, pressure sensitivity or wireless charging on the new Pencil. But, it still offers tilt sensitivity, supports the hover function and has a magnetic connection to attach to the top of the iPad.

To charge the device, you pull back the top of the Pencil to reveal the new USB-C port and plug it in – either to the iPad or wall socket.

While the Apple Pencil second generation remains the choice for creative professionals, the Pencil USB-C is designed for the more casual iPad user.

It's ideal for making notes, marking up images, filling in forms and even for colouring – something that has become a popular iPad use.

While we might have been hoping for a new iPad or two today, this new Pencil does bring down the cost for those wanting to get creative with their existing iPads. I hope it means the new versions of the iPad and iPad mini aren't far behind, as it would be great to see these options before Christmas.