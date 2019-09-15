Ultra cheap Fitbit Versa deal! Over 30% off gives nearly lowest ever price as Versa 2 goes on sale

Fitbit Versa 2 is now on sale and so you can expect a slew of cheap Fitbit deals on the original Versa. It's being discontinued, but there are large stocks of them still out there for now. Today, Amazon has money off most of the Versa range with the biggest discount being on the black on white mode – ie: black case, white silicon strap.

• Buy Fitbit Versa (white/black) for £135.70 at Amazon – was £199.99, saving you £64.29 or 32%

This is very nearly Amazon's lowest ever price. The Versa has been cheaper before but only by a few quid. The only question is whether you should dive in now or wait until Black Friday – but the Versa could be sold out completely by then…

Fitbit Versa £136 | Was £200 | Save £64 (32%)

The Fitbit Versa has it all: activity and sleep tracking, 24/7 heart rate, water resistant to 50 metres, smart phone notifications, on-screen workouts, music storage and NFC-powered Fitbit Pay. The screen is banging too. The white and black edition has the biggest price cut today but Amazon has most of the rest of the range discounted to £160, a saving of 20%.View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Versa fitness smartwatch

The Versa has all the functions you can ever want from a fitness smartwatch and on top of that, it even looks great. The main issue with most of the fitness wearables on the market is the screen; although they have the functionality to support smartphone notifications, the size of the display is most usually too small to actually implement such feature effectively.

This isn't the case with the Versa. The screen is stunning and just large enough not to be bulky so you can wear it when you sleep. The Versa looks good enough not to be mistaken for a fitness tracker, so you can avoid the awkward conversations with your colleagues in the office when they ask you about your sporting habits.

The Fitbit Versa is also in the top position on our best Fitbit list. The Versa and the Versa Special Edition are compatible with the Fitbit app where you can not only monitor all your activity and sleep, but you can also receive suggestions and recommendation on how to improve both. You'll also soon be able to add Fitbit Premium, with personalised fitness and health insight, for a monthly fee of £7.99.