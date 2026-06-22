TAG Heuer and TaylorMade’s new Connected watch actually makes me want to take up golf

QUICK SUMMARY TAG Heuer has collaborated with TaylorMade on a new Connected Calibre E5 watch. The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45 mm x TaylorMade Edition is powered by TAG Heuer OS and tracks shots, rounds, and other metrics to track your golf sessions.

Calling all golf fans – TAG Heuer has teamed up with TaylorMade on its latest Connected Calibre E5 watch . The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45 mm x TaylorMade Edition is designed to support golf players during rounds of golf, by tracking shots, positioning and other metrics.

TAG Heuer debuted its first Connected smartwatch back in 2015, and since then, it’s expanded the line-up to include sports like Formula 1 and golf. The latter is what we’re talking about today, as the brand has launched its latest golf Connected watch in collaboration with sports equipment manufacturer, TaylorMade.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into a round of golf, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45 mm x TaylorMade Edition is powered by TAG Heuer OS and the Calibre E5 movement. Compatible with iOS 18+ and Android 13+, the new timepiece is sure to impress golfers and fans alike.

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With the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E5 45 mm x TaylorMade Edition, you can view your metrics quickly on the screen, including best and last score, longest drive, rounds played and more. Each shot and position is registered for you via TAG Heyer’s algorithms so you can focus on your game as your watch collects your data.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Once your shots and positions are registered, it’s processed by TaylorMade’s performance analysis which compares each round to deliver ‘strokes gained metrics’. Wearers will be able to see strokes gained and lost, and which areas they can improve on.