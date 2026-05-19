Samsung’s prettiest smartwatch just crashed to its lowest ever Amazon price

The reveal of the next batch of Samsung Watches must be upon us, as the brand is seemingly trying to clear its stock of 'old' smartwatches, including one of my favourite – and certainly most handsome – wearables from last year, the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

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The watch fell to its lowest ever price today and is currently selling for only £249, a 45% saving compared to its recommended retail price. Full disclosure, it's been retailing for around £260-£270 in recent months, but that doesn't change the fact that it is the cheapest it's ever been!

Samsung’s top-tier wearable combines classic watch aesthetics with modern smartwatch functionality. The 46mm GPS-only version has a stainless steel case and a rotating bezel, offering a tactile way to scroll through menus, notifications and apps.

The watch features a bright 1.34-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Sapphire Crystal glass, with peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits. It uses the Exynos W1000 3nm processor alongside 2GB of RAM and a generous 64GB of storage, double the standard Galaxy Watch 8.

Its BioActive Sensor can track heart rate, blood oxygen, ECG readings, and provide sleep analysis and body composition measurements. Newer software-led tools such as Energy Score, Running Coach and vascular load monitoring also make an appearance, alongside dual-band GPS for more accurate workout tracking.

Running on Wear OS with Galaxy AI and Google Gemini integration, the Galaxy Watch8 Classic also supports voice commands, smart replies, NFC payments and app syncing across the wider Samsung ecosystem. The GPS-only model skips LTE connectivity but still includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC support.