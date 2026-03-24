Google’s latest Pixel Watch suddenly gets a £100 price cut on Amazon

Google's Pixel Watch has been on offer before, but never for this cheap. The brand's flagship (and only) wearable is sleek, and has a ton of helpful health and fitness features – and now, it offers them all for £100 less, thanks to this Amazon deal.

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Most people are pleased with the watch, with one reviewer recently saying, "A Stunning Upgrade - This is the Smartwatch I've Been Waiting For!" Another noted that wearing the Pixel Watch 4 is "like having your very own personal trainer on your wrist."

Save £100 Google Pixel Watch 4 (41 mm): was £349 now £249 at Amazon The Pixel Watch 4 integrates a sleek design with powerful health tracking, a bright AMOLED display and AI-powered features. With Fitbit insights, dual-band GPS and smooth Wear OS performance, it’s one of the most complete Android smartwatches you can buy. Now £100 off at Amazon!

The Pixel Watch 4 is Google’s most advanced smartwatch yet, combining upgraded hardware with deeper AI and fitness integration. It runs Wear OS 6 and is powered by the Snapdragon W5 Gen 2 chip with a dedicated co-processor for improved performance and efficiency.

It features a brighter “Actua 360” AMOLED LTPO display, which reaches up to 3,000 nits and offers a larger viewing area thanks to slimmer bezels. The domed glass design adds durability while keeping the signature Pixel Watch look.

Battery life sits at around 30 hours for the 41mm model, stretching further with Battery Saver, and fast charging delivers hours of use in minutes.

The watch includes heart rate monitoring, ECG, SpO2, skin temperature sensing and stress tracking via a cEDA sensor, alongside detailed sleep analysis and Fitbit-powered insights. New AI-driven coaching and automatic workout detection aim to deliver more personalised guidance over time.

On the smart side, Gemini AI is deeply integrated, enabling features like “Raise to Talk” voice control, smart replies and contextual assistance. Connectivity is strong, too, with dual-frequency GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC and optional LTE, plus safety features like emergency SOS.