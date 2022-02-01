Hints & Tips

The best way to stay up-to-date on the latest Asics news and to improve your running is by signing up for a OneAsics Membership and Asics emails. OneAsics is a free program that helps you with your running journey. The program offers its members free shipping on all orders, 90-day gear trials, race training plans with the Runkeeper Go app and exclusive access to special offers, new releases and members only events.

Asics has many apps and communities that you can sign up to, including Studio, Front Runner, Tennis Academy and Running Expert Club. These help you achieve your fitness goals and let you in on exclusive deals. Asics social media channels – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest – are also good places to check out for any announcements.

For all things sales, Asics has their sales section at the top of their homepage. When you hover over the sale dropdown, you can shop men, women and sports departments. Customers can also choose the percentage discount they want to shop (typically 20%, 30% and 40% price cuts).

The easiest way to stay up to date with Asics sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 voucher page for Asics. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Asics offer free delivery? OneAsics members receive free delivery. If you’re not a OneAsics member, standard delivery is £3.95 and express home delivery is £6.95. For delivery outside the UK, choose the country you’re from at the top right of the website and you’ll be able to pay in your local currency and view delivery costs.

How do I track my Asics order? When you order from Asics, you’ll receive an email confirmation which includes a tracking number. Click on this and you’ll be able to see the status of your order. Alternatively, you can log into your Asics account to view your order and order history.

How do I cancel my Asics order? To cancel your order, you’ll have to do this within a 15 minute time period after you’ve bought it. This can be done through the order status or history page, or you can contact the Asics customer service team. If you miss the 15 minute window, you’ll have to return the item once you’ve received it.

Can I add to or change my Asics order? Customers are unable to amend their order once it’s been placed. To ‘add’ to an order, you’ll have to place a new one.

What is the Asics return policy? Head to the ‘returns’ section of the Asics website. From there, you’ll have to download a 4 page return PDF (shipping invoices), fill them out and sign them. Place 1 copy of this into your returns package and head to your local UPS drop off point. You’ll also have to bring 2 copies of the shipping invoice with you. Once it’s on it’s way, you’ll receive an email from Asics when they receive it and your refund will be processed. Another option is to head into your local Asics store.

What payment methods are available? To pay for your Asics order, you can use all major credit and debit cards, PayPal and Klarna, and customers can pay using their local currency.

What kind of promotions does Asics typically offer? Types of promotions you’ll typically see on Asics include: % discounts, buy one get one half price, 3 for 2, spend XX and get XX off or spend XX and get a free gift.

Do Asics have sizing guides? Yes. At the bottom of the website, you’ll see ‘Sizing Information’. Here, you can view clothing, shoe size and width guides, plus how to measure yourself. If you head into an Asics store, someone from the team will help you with this.

Is there an Asics store near me? There are hundreds of physical stores around the world. Head to the ‘Store Locator’ page of the website and type in your postcode to find your nearest store.

How do I contact the Asics customer service team? To contact Asics, call them on 0808 234 1918, fill out a contact form on the website or start a live chat.

How to use Asics voucher codes

1. Find the voucher code you want to use and head to Asics. You can find these on the T3 Asics voucher code page, the Asics website or their emails. Remember to check the terms and conditions before shopping.

2. Select your items and click ‘Add to Cart’. When you’re done, head to the cart or checkout.

3. Under your order summary on the right hand side of the cart page, you’ll see a field that says ‘Have a Promo Code?’ Enter your code into the box and click ‘Apply’. Your total will be adjusted accordingly.

4. There are some items excluded from all voucher codes. These include items from the following collections: DYNABLAST, GEL-CUMULUS,GEL-KAYANO, GEL-NIMBUS, GT-2000, MAGIC SPEED, METARACER, METARIDE, METARUN, METASPEED, NOVABLAST and ROADBLAST.

Further, faster, beyond: how to find the right Asics shoe

(Image credit: Asics)

Asics are widely regarded as specialists in running, especially in the clothing and footwear department. Their running shoes are ranked as one of the best top performance footwear on the market. Asics aren’t just experts at making shoes, but they’re also great at helping you find the perfect pair to meet your goals. Further, faster and beyond are the main categories Asics use to find their customers the best shoes.

The Further collection is designed for people who want to up their endurance and run for longer periods of time. Built with distance in mind, Asics have designed their Further shoes with extra cushioning and durability. Keep an eye out for the GEL collections, EVORIDE, GLIDERIDE and GT-1000.

For Faster, this collection is built for speed and the shoes are lighter than regular trainers to help with this. Look out for collections that have NOSA and BLAST in the name.

The Beyond collection is designed with off-road adventures in mind, like trail running, hiking and climbing. These shoes have extra grip to prevent any injuries and to increase protection. TRABUCO, SONOMA and FUJI are the names you should be leaning towards.

Whatever your running goal, Asics have the best shoes for those who want to focus on distance, speed and adventure. The Shoe Finder on the Asics website takes your goals into account and calculates the best specific shoe for you, using a series of questions to narrow down your options, and it only takes a few seconds!

Do I need different shoes for indoor sports?

(Image credit: Asics)

When we think of trainers or sports equipment, we typically think of outdoor clothing and footwear. No matter the season, the main focus for most people is the best clothes and shoes to wear in the rain, heat and on different terrain. But if you’re an indoor sports enthusiast, do you have to change up your current equipment if you favour playing inside?

There’s no right or wrong answer with this! If you play or workout regularly indoors, chances are you already have all the indoor equipment you could possibly need. However if you’re an outdoor exerciser and are looking to venture inside, you’re unlikely to need your football studs or your extra strong grips. This is why Asics has their Indoor Sports section.

Investing in indoor sports shoes is a great idea, especially if you’re a regular player of volleyball, handball and squash. Indoor might be warmer and unaffected by the weather, but it typically has harder surfaces than you’d find outside. This can have an impact on your feet and joints which is why you need shoes that are tailored to this environment.

Asics’ collection of indoor shoes are specifically built for these harder surfaces. They feature high impact shock absorbers, good grip and ankle support, so if you’re turning sharply for a pass or serve, you’re less likely to slip or injure yourself. These shoes are also extremely lightweight as you typically get little bounce from indoor floors and they have moisture management so your feet don’t get too hot – Asics have really thought of everything!