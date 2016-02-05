Love PC gaming? Join in a whole weekend of it!

The awesome new PC Gamer Weekender takes place on 5-6 March at the Old Truman Brewery in Brick Lane, London. It's a weekend dedicated to PC gaming, packed with socials, competitions, tournaments and gaming heroes.

There are 1,000 tickets available TODAY at just £9.99. After those have gone, advance tickets cost £14.99.

But if you want more, there's also a Weekender+ ticket priced at £24 which gets you following deal:

Two day ticket giving unrestricted access to the gaming floor

30 min early access to the gaming floor each day

Digital subscription for PC Gamer (worth £28)

Entry into prize draw to win a GT Omega Racing Chair

The UK's largest PC gaming floor will give you first play on the latest triple A and indie games, many pre-release and exclusive.

There'll also be plenty of competitive gaming and stages hosted with dev interviews and reveals. So far it's been announced that Dark Souls 3, Total War: Warhammer, Street Fighter 5 and Umbrella Corps will be available on the show floor. More will be announced soon!

There are also a number of zones from the bigger publishers where they will be showing their games, such as the Sega Zone, Capcom Zone, Bandai Namco Entertainment Zone and The Wargaming Bunker.

Every attendee who fancies their chances will get a seat in a tournament as part of their ticket price. There will be a number of different games on offer including League of Legends, Dota 2, Rocket League and HearthStone: Heroes of Warcraft.

Qualifiers will be played at the Weekender, and a live final will take place on the Tournament stage where a winner will be crowned. There will also be winner stays on Street Fighter V.

And when you're not gaming, we've got all the gear and workshops you need to build your dream gaming machine. You'll be able to turn your own PC into the ultimate gaming machine with the latest kit and components with some exclusive show offers.

You can book PC Gamer Weekender tickets here.Tickets even come with a free Steam key forDustforce - rated 90% by PC Gamer, with them calling it an ”... instant classic”, it is one of the most acclaimed indie platform games on PC, and comes courtesy of Bundle Stars. Tickets allow all day access to the day of your choice (or both with a Weekender+ pass) which includes the gaming floor, hardware zone and stages.

Plus don't forget to check out our guide to the best gaming PCs.