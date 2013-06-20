Far Cry, Beyond Good & Evil, Prince of Persia sequels being considered

Ubisoft Europe boss confirms the publisher either considering or working on those games

Sequels to Far Cry, Beyond Good & Evil and Prince of Persia title are being considered by Ubisoft, it has been confirmed.



Ubisoft European head Alain Corre revealed that the publisher is either considering or working on the titles.



Speaking with Eurogamer, Corre said: "We haven't announced anything yet. We're thinking of the future of [the Far Cry] brand. We don't know yet when it will emerge. Again, it's cooking. Something is cooking."



He also hinted that a new Prince of Persia title is in the works. However, he also said that the publisher simply couldn't bring out the same title year-in, year-out.



"It will happen when we feel it is ready, when the creators have brought something interesting. That's the case for all our franchises. They're cooking. Some are cooking longer than others, but they're cooking."



Corre also confirmed that the company is still working on a sequel to 2003 cult classic Beyond Good & Evil.



"There are some works on it. There are some iterations on it. Now, some games are taking longer to be done, depending also on the creativity the creator can bring. You see the level of quality of the games today is very high. It takes time to find the right angle and message.



"It's true that the trailer we showed years ago, in the desert with the pig sneezing and flies still resonates very well. These kind of brands are part of Ubisoft's DNA. It will happen when it will be perfect."