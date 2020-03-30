Is Evans Cycles open today? You can still buy bikes and ebikes online for delivery or click and collect in the UK

Evans cycles is the UK's top bike store, along with Halfords. Bicycle shops are one of the retailers deemed to be essential, so it is allowed to stay open, although whether it actually does open its stores is up to Evans and its staff, of course. However, you can definitely still use Evans – and many other bike shops – to buy bikes online. Or, if you like a bit of assistance, to buy electric bikes online.

You can find out if your local branch is open via this handy Evans store finder. If it is, you'll be glad to know that Evans is also still offering click and collect.

Contrary to what some people seem to think, you are still allowed to travel to work, if it can't be done from home. Understandably, this has led to a mini-boom in bike and e-bike sales, as people seek to avoid crowded public transport. You're also allowed out to exercise, and one great way to do this locally, as opposed to in the Peak District, is to get a bike.

Cycling, even on an electric bike, is not only great for your physical health but also mental well-being. are better off riding a bike. As well as Evans, online-only bike-meister Wiggle is also going strong, as are all the smaller specialist bicycle retailers – scroll down for more on them.

From what we can see, it's all business as usual for all the major retailers with no delays in processing and delivering the orders.

We have lists of the best road bikes, and the best electric bikes. Oh and we also have a list of the best bikes (of all kinds). What we have here is a sample of the best value road bike deals and electric bike deals we could find that are available to buy online and have delivered.

Fuji Feather City Bike (2020) | Sale price £423.99 | Was £529.99 | You save 20% at Wiggle

Wiggle's description of the Fuji Feather City Bike: "A city bike which combines classic track geometry, a lightweight and comfortable steel frame plus sophisticated styling for urban riding." Anything else you need? This single speed bike is perfect for a not-too-steep urban environment and you will probably spend less on maintenance, too.View Deal

Colnago E64 Ultegra Di2 2019 Electric Road Bike | Sale price £4,605 | Was £6,100 | You save £1,495 at Evans Cycles

This beauty from Colgano has a E-64 carbon frame, a carbon monocoque fork that was "engineered to flex to absorb shock and vibration", a Shimano Ultegra Di2 22 Speed Drivetrain for fast and accurate shifting, a set of Shimano Ultegra Di2 Hydraulic Disc Brakes, Mavic Aksium Elite Evo wheelset and Continental Ultra Sport 700 x 28C tyres. And now just under £1,500 off. Bargain.View Deal

There are plenty of other places to buy bikes and e-bikes online. Here are our favourites, and some of their best current bike deals.

Ribble actually says it's processing orders ahead of schedule, so we can only assume there won't be much delay in receiving your new bike. Unlike your groceries.

VanMoof Electrified S2 | Sale price £1,698 | Save £1,500 at VanMoof

For city and suburb-to-centre commuting, this right now is a copper-bottomed, gold-plated electrified bargain. The S2 is solid value at its usual £3,000+ price but VanMoof has slashed £1,500 off that. With automatic gears, and variable assistance levels, this e-bike is both easy and exciting to ride. An integrated lock, alarm and tracking GPS will help keep it safe, while the styling is absolutely on point. Don't miss out.View Deal

Focus Whistler 3.9 2019 Electric Hardtail Mountain Bike | Sale price £749.99 | Was £1,299.99 | You save £550 at Rutland Cycles

The Groove Go e-bike system of the Focus Whistler is as simple to use as it gets: there is only one button to turn on the power assist and to change the settings. With a robust 100mm Suntour suspension fork and excellent Shimano components, this electric mountain bike is a real bargain for the price. Well-equipped for off-road cycling, the Focus Whistler 3.9 is also a great for off-the-beaten-path commuting too.View Deal

Ridgeback MX16 16w 2020 Kids Bike | Sale price £189.99 | Was £199.99 | You save £10 at Tredz

The Ridgeback MX16 is a 16-inch lightweight bike with an aluminium frame which is tough enough to handle some falls but not too heavy so youngsters would find it hard to handle. The off-road tyres provide stability and traction, while the lack of gear hubs and derailleurs make it easier (and cheaper) to maintain the Ridgeback MX16. Perfect for budding mountain bikers.View Deal

Vitus Energie Cyclocross Bike (Apex) 2020 | Sale price £849.99 | Was £999.99 | You save £150 at Chain Reaction Cycles

The Vitus Energie Cyclocross Bike (Apex) 2020 comes with a triple-butted 6061-T6 alloy frame, a full carbon fork and a SRAM single ring chainset with an X-SYNC 40T chainring and a drivetrain that’s organised around SRAM’s Apex 1 Hydro groupset. The Apex hydraulic disc brakes, tubeless-ready WTB ST i21 CX /Novatec wheelset and Vitus’ own finishing kit complete this solid package.View Deal