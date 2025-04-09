Garmin unveils its first cycling headlight with a built-in camera with automatic incident detection
The Varia Vue also has automatic brightness adjustment and a cut-off beam
Garmin’s been busy cooking; a couple weeks back they announced their Connect+ subscription service, followed by the launch of the Vivoactive 6, and now its cyclists turn to get a piece of the pie, as the wearable giant has unveiled its first cycling camera headlight – the Varia Vue.
The new accessory combines a 4K camera with a 600-lumen headlight, and is equipped with a range of features to help cyclists feel more at ease while on the road.
As well as being able to capture sharp, steady footage on the go, the camera can automatically detect on-road incidents, as and when they occur. Garmin says “If the device detects an incident along the way, the camera automatically saves and stores video from before, during and after the event.”
Footage will then automatically upload to Garmin Vault when the Varia Vue is connected to WiFi (however, this does require an active subscription). Alternatively, cyclists will be able to check out their clips in the Varia app, where they can also edit them.
The headlight has five different light modes which adjust automatically to suit your speed and surroundings when riding with a compatible Edge® cycling computer. Plus, there’s also a beam cutoff and a concealed microphone button to capture crisp, clear audio throughout your ride.
Attaching the Varia Vue to your bike is a breeze, as it effortlessly mounts to out-front bike brackets and, thanks to its impressive battery life – 7 hours in day flash mode with the camera recording, and up to 9 hours when the headlight is off – you can ride worry-free for longer.
Cyclists who also own the Varia RCT715 radar taillight camera will be able to sync this with the Varia Vue so that they capture their ride from the front and back.
The Varia Vue is available to buy now at Garmin UK, Garmin US, and Garmin AU and costs £459.99/ $ 549.99/AU$999.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
