Canyon’s new service turns road bikes into personalised, rolling masterpieces

If you’ve ever dreamt of rolling up to your local café stop on a bike so stunning it could hang in a gallery, this is your chance.

For years, Canyon has been putting championship-winning road machines under the world's fastest riders. Now, they’re giving you the same treatment – minus the race-day nerves.

MyCanyon, the brand’s new customisation program, lets you fine-tune your ride from top to bottom, blending pro-level performance with bespoke aesthetics.

The service launches with the Aeroad CFR, Canyon’s flagship aero road bike, and brings a co-creation approach to bike customisation.

Thankfully, the brand isn’t throwing an endless sea of choices at you – this isn’t a build-your-own nightmare where you’re left agonising over thousands of combinations. Instead, they’ve made the process slick, streamlined, and stress-free.

You get to customise your bike’s fit, function, and finish within a carefully curated framework and choose from a range of top-tier groupsets, wheels, and saddles. And then there’s the paintwork!

Canyon has enlisted Felipe Pantone and Elena Salmistraro, two world-renowned artists, to create Opus edition frames featuring intricate, high-concept designs.

Want something even more unique? The Fabrio and Mano collections introduce dazzling special-effect finishes, from iridescent pigments that shift in the light to hand-painted cosmic-inspired creations that guarantee your bike will turn heads on every ride.

Ordering is said to be the most pleasurable online shopping experience ever created by any brand, thanks to MyCanyon’s step-by-step configurator that lets you tweak and preview your bike in high-resolution 3D renders before you commit.

There’s even an augmented reality tool to help you see your custom build in your living room!

Each MyCanyon bike is hand-built in Canyon’s new lab, with expert mechanics assembling your ride from a raw frame into a personalised speed machine.

Within 6-12 weeks, it’s delivered straight to your door or prepped for pickup at a Canyon partner location.

As you can imagine, the service comes at a price. The Aeroad CFR’s base price is around $10,000/ £10,000/ AU$14,000, and the customisation costs even more.

How much more depends on you, but be prepared to spend some cash on your new rolling artwork. Might want to get a sturdy lock, too – or maybe three.

The program launches now in the US, with Asia-Pacific getting access in April and Europe following by the end of summer 2025. For more information, head over to Canyon.