Cowboy shifts bicycle assembly to France – because your e-bike deserves a little Parisian finesse

Cowboy, the brand behind some of the slickest electric bikes on the road, is making moves. Cowboy had a busy year in 2024, with the launch of the Cross e-bike and updates to its Connect software. The brand's AdaptivePower2.0 tech also saw a performance upgrade last year.

Now, the Brussels-based company has announced it’s shifting bike assembly to France in a bid to improve production quality, speed up delivery times, and make customer service smoother than a freshly paved cycle path.

This is a big win for Cowboy riders (and the planet) because nearshoring means less transportation emissions, higher-quality craftsmanship, and – most importantly – getting your bike faster.

The new move sees Cowboy team up with ReCycles, a French bike manufacturer with over 30 years of expertise. Having built bikes for the likes of Peugeot, ReCycles is now pivoting to e-bikes, ensuring Cowboy’s high-tech two-wheelers get the expert treatment they deserve.

With production ramping up in Romilly-sur-Seine, Cowboy expects bikes to ship out within days once full capacity is reached. This is a much-needed fix for the recent supply chain delays that left some customers tapping their cleats in frustration.

Adrien Roose, CEO and Co-founder of Cowboy, summed it up: “Bringing our assembly to France marks a turning point. This move strengthens our commitment to quality while allowing us to scale efficiently to meet demand.”

Beyond faster shipping, Cowboy is investing in better after-sales support. The brand now boasts 125+ service locations, mobile technicians in over 40 cities, and multilingual customer support that promises to respond in under 10 minutes. If you need a quick fix or just want to chat about your ride, help is closer than ever.

For more info about the move and to check out all the delicious bikes the brand has to offer, head over to Cowboy now.