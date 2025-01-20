Pashley brings Shakespeare’s hometown to the e-cycling world with the Roadfinder E

From the historic town of Stratford-upon-Avon, famous as the birthplace of William Shakespeare, British bicycle manufacturer Pashley has launched the Roadfinder Collection, a versatile lineup blending artisan craftsmanship with cutting-edge design.

Central to this release is the Roadfinder E, a stylish electric bike crafted to excel in everything from urban commutes to adventurous bike-packing journeys.

Hand-built in Pashley’s Stratford-upon-Avon workshop, the Roadfinder E boasts a high-performance Mahle X20 motor paired with a Reynolds steel frame.

Its lightweight build, starting at just 13.2kg, ensures riders can tackle challenging terrains or enjoy a leisurely road ride with equal ease.

The bike’s endurance-focused geometry and integrated carbon fork make it a standout option for anyone seeking a versatile electric bike with a touch of British elegance.

Pashley’s new collection doesn’t stop with the Roadfinder E. It includes both electric and traditional options for road and gravel enthusiasts, such as the Roadfinder X for off-road adventures and the Roadfinder X E, which pairs gravel-ready specs with electric assistance.

Each model is offered in three vibrant colourways – Azur Blue, Oak Green, and Rich Burgundy – underscoring Pashley’s commitment to aesthetics and performance.

CEO Andy Smallwood described the Roadfinder project as "the Swiss Army knife of bicycles," ideal for conquering multiple terrains while showcasing Pashley’s nearly century-long legacy of hand-crafted excellence.

The Roadfinder Collection starts at £1,595/ $2,295/ AU$3,495 (Frame Set) and is available now at Pashley. With Stratford-upon-Avon’s heritage woven into its design, the Roadfinder E offers a ride that’s as timeless as the town itself.