Decathlon launches 'Autumn BuyBack Bonus' deal with 20% extra back on bike trade-ins

If you’ve got a kids’ bike gathering dust in the garage, or an old commuter you’ve not touched since three summers ago, Decathlon is giving you the opp to turn it into some juicy Christmas savings.

The sports and fitness retailer has kicked off an Autumn "BuyBack" bonus scheme that adds an extra 20% on top of its usual trade-in value for any bike you bring into store. The offer starts today and runs until Sunday 2 November, with the credit going straight onto a Decathlon gift card.

The idea is to help parents stretch budgets for festive gifting, get outgrown bikes into new hands, and stop decent kit heading to landfill via Decathlon’s Second Life scheme. What's more, children’s bikes were among Decathlon UK’s bestsellers last year, so the timing makes sense.

How it works

To take advantage of the deal, you’ll need to sign up Decathlon membership first. It's free, and you can do that pretty easily, here. Then you can get an online estimate and book a slot at your local store via the BuyBack page.

All you're left to do then is to take your bike to your chosen store and a teammate will check it over. Once they've ensured it passes as a trade-in-able bike, you’ll get your gift card there and then with the 20% bonus included. Need to find your nearest branch? Check the store locator, here. The brand says bikes of any make are welcome, and traded-in models are refurbished and resold via Second Life.

Decathlon’s BuyBack has grown fast since it was first introduced in 2023, with 5,900 items traded so far this year and Second Life bikes now accounting for around 10% of bike sales. And the scheme isn't just better your wallet and the planet, and it also makes good condition, pre-loved bikes more affordable for other families in time for Christmas.

Lower prices on winter kit

Separate to the BuyBack, Decathlon has also rolled out “new lower prices” on more than 1,000 winter fitness essentials, with reductions of up to 30% locked in for the season.

If you’re kitting out for darker evenings or cold, wet commutes, there are savings across reflective running layers, cycling jackets, trail shoes, hiking boots, ski kit and more. It’s designed to be a permanent price cut rather than a flash sale, so you don’t have to wait for a specific weekend to pick up what you need.

