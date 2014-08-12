Best scuba diving equipment to buy in 2014

By Pete Dreyer
Kowalski Select 1250 LED
Arguably the most popular dive torch in the world, this is capable of shedding light on even the darkest and murkiest of depths. It's pretty bulky, but splashes up to 1,800 LED lumens across the ocean bed.
Price: £475 I Kowalski
Atomic Aquatics T3 Regulator
Key to feeling at home underwater is keeping your breathing steady. This fantastically named regulator is precision-milled from titanium and helps out at any depth.
Price: £1,042 I Atomic Aquatics
Suunto DX Titanium
Information is vital when you're under the sea. The world's first watch-sized dive computer is compatible with re-breathers, has a 3D compass built-in and a decompression algorithm for safe, bends-free ascents.
Price: £1,195 I Suunto
Waterproof W4
This innovative wetsuit's revolutionary Microcell Neoprene material claims to be twenty per cent more crush-resistant – and, therefore, warmer under pressure. Bonus: it makes you look like the new recruit on the Starship Enterprise.
Price: £269 I Waterproof
C4 Red Falcon 40
Constructed from Megaforce T700 carbon fibre, these flippers are built to add extra oomph to every kick, helping you cut through water like a greased narwahl.
Price: £304 I C4
Seadoo RS1
Alternatively, if even kicking your flippers is too much effort, there's this 500W sea scooter that hits underwater speeds of up to 4mph. A self-filling ballast hull makes the scooter neutrally buoyant and a cinch to manoeuvre, too.
Price: £1,175 I Seadoo
Octomask
A diving mask with tempered glass lenses to ensure you have a clear, unfogged, underwater view. Even includes a GoPro mount for hands-free filming in the drink.
Price: £48 I Octomask
ScubaPro Evertec
Diving in colder climes? A drysuit will warm your cockles. This one's heavy-duty tri-laminate skin is super-durable but still light, and has easy-access valves to help you manage your buoyancy.
Price: £1,012 I ScubaPro
Subal Housings
These trustworthy camera housings are machined from a single block of aluminium. The result is a perfect fit and a splutter-worthy price-tag. Only suitable for those sporting some serious camera kit.
Price: £2,000+ I Subal
Atomic Ti6 Titanium Dive Knife
Now this is a knife: a corrosion-resistant titanium blade to stay sharp in fresh and salt water. There's a serrated edge and a line-cutting notch for slicing nets, plus a big, pointy end for scaring off sealife.
Price: £88 I Ocean Leisure