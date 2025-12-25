Best Boxing Day Garmin deals – experts select the best buys in the sale

Boxing Day is officially cheap Garmin season! If you’ve had your eye on upgrading your running watch, finally adding maps to your wrist, or picking up a training tool that actually helps you stick to your New Year's goals, this is a genuinely good time to buy. Big-name retailers are slicing prices across some of Garmin’s most popular watches, and a few seriously premium models, too.

Garmin itself is leading the charge with savings on the Fenix 8, Instinct Crossover and more. Over at Very, there’s up to £100 off crowd-pleasers like the Venu 3 and Forerunner 165, while John Lewis has dropped prices on the Forerunner 265S and the new Vivoactive 6. Sigma Sports is getting in on the action as well, cutting the cost of Garmin power meters and head units for cyclists.

Outdoor watch fans should take a look at Cotswold Outdoor, where the Epix Gen 2 and Instinct 3 are up to 33% off. H. Samuel is discounting older favourites such as the Venu 2S, and Goldsmiths has gone big with up to 45% off the Tactix 7, Fenix 7 and more. And at Blacks, you’ll find money off the Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 and other top training watches.

Garmin Forerunner 970: was £630 now £579 at Blacks The Forerunner 970 is a premium running and multisport GPS watch with advanced performance metrics, detailed mapping, and strong battery life. It's perfect for serious runners and triathletes who want deep training insights, customisable workouts, and reliable tracking without unnecessary extras weighing you down.

Garmin Venu 3S Smartwatch GPS: was £399 now £299 at very.co.uk The Venu 3S blends smartwatch convenience with solid fitness tracking in a compact package. It offers vibrant AMOLED visuals, daily health monitoring, built-in GPS, and a comfortable design that suits both workouts and everyday wear. Great for users who want capable tracking without a bulkier watch.

Garmin Venu 2S: was £349 now £184 at H Samuel The Venu 2S is a versatile, stylish GPS smartwatch that excels in health and fitness tracking. With a bright AMOLED display, sleep insights, animated workouts, and reliable battery life, it's perfect for everyday athletes and wellness-focused users who want comprehensive data in a smaller form factor.

Garmin Enduro 3: was £769 now £679.99 at Garmin The Enduro 3 is built for extreme endurance athletes and outdoor explorers. Its battery life is phenomenal, powered by efficient solar charging, and it includes rugged construction, advanced training tools, and reliable GPS. An ultrarunner's favourite!