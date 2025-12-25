Best Boxing Day Garmin deals – experts select the best buys in the sale
The hottest Garmin deals this Christmas
Boxing Day is officially cheap Garmin season! If you’ve had your eye on upgrading your running watch, finally adding maps to your wrist, or picking up a training tool that actually helps you stick to your New Year's goals, this is a genuinely good time to buy. Big-name retailers are slicing prices across some of Garmin’s most popular watches, and a few seriously premium models, too.
Garmin itself is leading the charge with savings on the Fenix 8, Instinct Crossover and more. Over at Very, there’s up to £100 off crowd-pleasers like the Venu 3 and Forerunner 165, while John Lewis has dropped prices on the Forerunner 265S and the new Vivoactive 6. Sigma Sports is getting in on the action as well, cutting the cost of Garmin power meters and head units for cyclists.
Outdoor watch fans should take a look at Cotswold Outdoor, where the Epix Gen 2 and Instinct 3 are up to 33% off. H. Samuel is discounting older favourites such as the Venu 2S, and Goldsmiths has gone big with up to 45% off the Tactix 7, Fenix 7 and more. And at Blacks, you’ll find money off the Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 and other top training watches.
Best Boxing Day Garmin sales
- Garmin: Big savings on Fenix 8, Instinct Crossover and more
- Very: up to £100 off Venu 3, Forerunner 165 and more
- John Lewis: Forerunner 265S, Vivoactive 6 for less
- Sigma Sports: Garmin power meters and head units sale
- Cotswold Outdoor: up to 33% off Epix Gen 2 and Instinct 3
- H. Samuel: big savings on older Garmins, like the Venu 2S
- Goldsmiths: up to 45% off Tactix 7, Fenix 7 and more
- Blacks: money off Forerunner 970, Forerunner 570 and more
Best Boxing Day Garmin deals
The Forerunner 970 is a premium running and multisport GPS watch with advanced performance metrics, detailed mapping, and strong battery life. It’s perfect for serious runners and triathletes who want deep training insights, customisable workouts, and reliable tracking without unnecessary extras weighing you down.
The Fenix 8 Sapphire with AMOLED delivers rugged outdoor performance and stunning visuals in a durable 51 mm case. It combines top-tier GPS accuracy, long battery life, and multisport features with premium materials and vibrant display clarity.
The Venu 3S blends smartwatch convenience with solid fitness tracking in a compact package. It offers vibrant AMOLED visuals, daily health monitoring, built-in GPS, and a comfortable design that suits both workouts and everyday wear. Great for users who want capable tracking without a bulkier watch.
The Venu 2S is a versatile, stylish GPS smartwatch that excels in health and fitness tracking. With a bright AMOLED display, sleep insights, animated workouts, and reliable battery life, it’s perfect for everyday athletes and wellness-focused users who want comprehensive data in a smaller form factor.
The Enduro 3 is built for extreme endurance athletes and outdoor explorers. Its battery life is phenomenal, powered by efficient solar charging, and it includes rugged construction, advanced training tools, and reliable GPS. An ultrarunner's favourite!
The Tactix 7 Pro Edition 51 mm is a tactical-grade multisport GPS watch with robust military features, advanced mapping, and premium durability. It’s tailor-made for outdoor pros, adventurers, and tactical users who want precision navigation, mission-ready tools, and a bold, high-performance design.