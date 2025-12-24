JTX Fitness's pro-grade treadmill that beats NordicTrack on price just got a Boxing Day discount

If you’ve been eyeing up a serious home treadmill but baulked at NordicTrack-level pricing, this Boxing Day deal is worth a closer look. Better still, JTX Fitness already sits at the affordable end of the home gym market, so any discount is a welcome bonus!

Shop the up-to-£200-off JTX Boxing Day Sale

The machines on offer are good quality, especially for the price – we reviewed quite a few JTX models over the years on T3. The hero of the sale is the pro-grade JTX Club-Pro Commercial Treadmill, which can reach speeds up to 13.7 mph and up to 15% incline.

Save £150 JTX Club-Pro: was £2,449 now £2,299 at JTX Fitness This pro-grade treadmill delivers NordicTrack-level performance at a lower price. With a powerful motor, fast top speed and rock-solid build, the JTX Club-Pro is designed for demanding home training, now even better value in the Boxing Day sale.

It’s a heavy-duty treadmill powered by a 4HP motor, capable of sustained high-speed running up to 13.7 mph, making it suitable for everything from steady marathon miles to flat-out interval sessions.

The 8-point running deck is generously sized and firmly cushioned, striking a good balance between impact protection and road-like firmness, which matters if you’re clocking up serious weekly mileage.

Unlike many feature-heavy rivals, the Club-Pro keeps things refreshingly straightforward. There’s no oversized touchscreen or subscription-first experience here.

Instead, you get a clear console, reliable metrics, 36 built-in workout programmes and a treadmill that prioritises consistency and durability over gimmicks. It also has three heart rate programs and three custom user programs, as well as a body fat function to calculate your BMI.

Plus, the Club-Pro's price includes a 3-year in-home warranty, which means JTX Fitness covers both parts and labour for repairs, and they’ll send a specialist engineer to your home to fix issues at no extra cost if something goes wrong under normal home use.

Not your cup of tea? No problem. JTX Fitness's Boxing Day sale knocks £200 off a range of home gym equipment, including treadmills, exercise bikes and rowers, making an already competitive lineup even easier to justify.

Given that JTX Fitness is known for undercutting bigger names year-round, this limited-time reduction feels less like a token discount and more like a genuine opportunity to upgrade your home training setup for less.