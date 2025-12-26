The workout headphones that read heart rate from your ears have fallen to their lowest price for Boxing Day
Part noise-cancelling headphones, part fitness tracker, the Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 fall to their lowest-ever price for Christmas
ICYMI, we celebrated the best products with our annual T3 Awards event earlier this year, where the Powerbeats Pro 2 were crowned the best fitness headphones of 2025. And the very same headphones have received a HUGE price cut for Boxing Day, knocking over £111 (!) off the asking price.
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 are sport-focused true wireless earbuds built for serious training and everyday performance. With secure-fit ear hooks and a sweat- and water-resistant design (IPX5), they’re purpose-built for active lifestyles.
Powered by Apple’s H2 chip, the Powerbeats Pro 2 deliver up to 45 hours of total battery life, secure ear-hook fit, ANC, Transparency mode, and even onboard heart-rate monitoring, perfect for athletes who want seamless iOS/Android compatibility, spatial audio, and all-day stamina in every workout.
Now featuring Apple’s H2 chip, they offer fast, seamless pairing with both iOS and Android devices, improved connectivity, and access to personalised Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking.
The headphones are Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency Mode enabled, a first in the Powerbeats range. This allows you to either block out your surroundings – great for the train or tube – or let in filtered, ambient sound when exercising outdoors.
An interesting addition is the onboard heart rate sensor, which adds a new dimension of health tracking, syncing with supported fitness apps for an extra layer of workout insight.
It might not replace your Garmin watch, but the presence of this feature makes the Powerbeats Pro 2 an even more versatile workout partner.
Sound quality is punchy and energetic, as expected from the brand, with deep bass and crisp highs tailored to movement. Each bud has onboard controls and voice assistant support for easy access on the go. Battery life is impressive: 15 hours from the buds and 30 more in the case, for a total of 45 hours of listening time.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.