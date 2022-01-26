Best Peloton alternatives 2022 for fans of at-home spin classes on a budget

Peloton has taken the home workout scene by storm, but not everyone can afford these excellent at-home training bikes. That's why we collected the best Peloton alternatives from all major fitness brands including Echelon, NordicTrack, ProForm and more.

With Peloton's superb hardware and access to great classes, leaderboards and lively community, it’s hardly surprising that the Peloton Bike+ won the 'Best Home Gym Equipment' category at the T3 Awards 2021 .

But Peloton isn’t the only show in town, and just because it’s hard to beat doesn’t mean there aren’t great Peloton alternatives out there, often at more affordable prices. So if you’re looking for the best Peloton alternatives, look no further - we’ve got options selected from our best exercise bikes ranging from the super-swanky to the bargain basement.

Top of our leaderboard is the Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX-5s, combining a well-built machine featuring a 22” screen with the kind of live classes, leaderboards and community that people love in Peloton, but all at a more realistic price tag. UK readers will also love the Apex Bike which has the same advantages.

Best Peloton alternatives to buy in 2022

(Image credit: Echelon)

1. Echelon Smart Connect Bike EX-5s Best Peloton alternative overall Specifications Dimensions: : 52.3" x 21.3" x 56.3 Weight: : 123.5lb Screen: : 21.5" rotating screen Resistance: : magnetic Reasons to buy + Live and on-demand classes / leaderboard + Great design Reasons to avoid - No streaming - App needs improvement

This bike really does deserve the yellow jersey, with its sleek, solid design, great features and comprehensive fitness program, and all for a price that’s much easier on your wallet.

The machine itself has a premium feel while being light and easy to manoeuvre. The screen is an impressive 21.5” with crisp graphics, and it rotates so you can follow mat sessions off the bike.

The Echelon subscription gives you access to a wide range of on-demand and live classes, with a leaderboard so you can pit yourself against other people, though some users find the app scores less well than Peloton’s offering.

You can sync it with fitness apps such as Zwift and Apple Health, but be aware you can’t stream services such as Netflix.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

2. Wahoo Kickr Bike Best Peloton alternative for serious cyclists Specifications Dimensions: : 47" x 48" x 30" Weight: : 93lb Screen: : none Resistance: : magnetic Reasons to buy + Syncs with many apps + Superb design Reasons to avoid - High up-front cost - No device holder / fan

If you’re a serious cyclist, this could be the bike for you, but only if you’re looking for a turbo trainer rather than a subscription-based bike with a community element. This bike is designed to sync with apps such as Zwift, and will automatically adjust the incline and resistance according to the app.

It’s a beautifully made and stylish machine, and unlike the other Peloton alternatives it folds up for easy storage (it’s also light).

All of which makes it frankly bizarre that there’s no inbuilt device holder. Presumably, this is to encourage you to buy the KICKR desk which includes device stands. There’s no built-in fan, either - the KICKR headwind involves another expensive purchase.

The upfront cost is steep but comparable to other good turbo bikes.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Yosuda Indoor Cycling Bike Best cheap Peloton alternative Specifications Dimensions:: 45" x 22" x 40" Weight: : 73lb Screen: : none Resistance: : friction Reasons to buy + Affordable price + Solidly built Reasons to avoid - No app or subscription program - Friction resistance

Don’t be fooled by the low up-front cost of this machine - it’s a decent bike that delivers on all the basics. At a flyweight 73lb, it’s easy to manoeuvre and can be adjusted for a comfortable ride, but with its solid steel frame, the bike feels much sturdier than you might expect for the price, even during a vigorous workout.

It doesn’t require a power socket, which makes finding the right spot for it easier. Although it uses friction resistance, it is belt-driven (not chain driven) so is pretty quiet.

When it comes to tech, it has zero frills - no app or subscription program - just a small display monitor showing basic data. It does, however, have an in-built device holder (unlike the super-premium Wahoo KICKR - just saying!)

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. NordicTrack Commercial S22i Best Peloton alternative for studio classes Specifications Dimensions: : 63" x 22" x 60" Weight: : 203lb (in box) Screen: : 22" rotating screen Resistance: : magnetic Reasons to buy + Incline / adjustable resistance technology + Premium design Reasons to avoid - iFit sound needs improvement - Clip-free stock pedals

This machine delivers a studio and real-world experience at an up-front price that’s less than Peloton’s. Its stand-out feature is its incline technology, simulating the feel of going up and down hills. Try one of its scenic workouts, feel the breeze from the in-built fan, and you’ll be transported to a more exotic location than your basement. The resistance and incline can be adjusted by the instructor during live sessions, so no excuses to ease off!

It has all the features you’d expect from a premium model - magnetic resistance, 22” rotating screen and Bluetooth connectivity. Disappointingly, if you want clip-in pedals it’s an additional purchase.

The iFit program is extremely comprehensive, with cycling sessions plus strength, yoga and much more, though some sessions have patchy sound and peculiar lighting. There aren’t as many live classes as Peloton offers, but there’s still an impressive range.

(Image credit: Sunny)

5. Sunny Indoor Cycling Bike Best Peloton alternative with no subscriptions Specifications Dimensions: : 48L x 23W x 45H Weight: : 125.7lb Screen: : none Resistance: : magnetic Reasons to buy + Reasonably priced + No ongoing monthly subscription Reasons to avoid - No program - No data resistance calibration

This is a great choice for anyone wanting a solidly-built bike with the benefits of magnetic resistance, but without a mammoth price tag or ongoing financial commitment. If you’re happy with what your phone or tablet can offer by way of entertainment or classes, it could save you a lot of money.

It features toe-caged pedals and 4-way adjustable handlebars and seat, although some reviewers complain the handlebars are too far away even after adjustment. There’s a device holder on the handlebars.

The main niggle is there’s no way of seeing how hard you’re working - you have to guess the correct resistance (although it adjusts in tiny increments, there’s no numbering on the dial) and the machine provides no data.

(Image credit: Best Buy)

6. Bowflex VeloCore Best Peloton alternative for riding experience Specifications Dimensions: : 59.75" x 24.1" x 59.75" Weight: : 152lb Screen: : none Resistance: : magnetic Reasons to buy + Innovative lean mode + Good streaming options Reasons to avoid - Expensive upfront cost - No live or cross-training classes

Using this bike's innovative lean mode, you can sway from side to side to mimic the feel of a real bicycle (and give your core a great workout).

The machine itself is solidly-built and includes a touchscreen (22” or 16”) which tilts but doesn’t rotate (the JRNY app doesn’t include mat-based workouts so this may not matter). It has dual-sided pedals and a device holder.

The JRNY app features plenty of classes and scenic rides, and individualizes your program based on your data, though there are no live sessions or cross-training classes (unlike iFit). You can sync with apps like Peloton and Zwift (using your own device) and stream Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu (via your own subscriptions) on the screen.

(Image credit: Apex)

Read our full Apex Smart Bike review

This good-looking bike is giving Peloton a run for its money. Instead of a screen it has a mount for your phone or tablet to access its Apex app. It provides a comfortable ride with no gimmicks, with the added bonus of a USB charger so your phone won’t run out of juice mid-session.

The Apex app, which syncs with Strava and Apple Health, is surprisingly good, providing live classes, leaderboards and personalized data. The classes come from the popular Boom Cycle studio and some find them preferable to the somewhat cheesy Peloton style.

If you don’t have an iPhone or iPad, you may want to wait. Until very recently this bike has only worked on Apple. It has just launched an Android version, but first edition users get three months free, so they may be anticipating teething problems.

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Schwinn 8001C (IC4) Best Peloton alternative with no display Specifications Dimensions: : 47.8" x 21.2" x 51.8" Weight: : 106lb Screen: : none Resistance: : magnetic Reasons to buy + Premium feel + Great digital resistance Reasons to avoid - No screen - No live or cross-training classes

Read our full Schwinn 800IC review

If the cost of Peloton is putting you off but you still want a subscription service, this could be the machine for you, so long as you don’t mind using your own device. Like the Apex bike, it has a device holder and includes a USB charger so your low battery doesn’t give you an excuse to stop!

You get a year’s free subscription to the JRNY app (see above under Bowflex Velocore for its pros and cons). Through that app, you can use Zwift, Explore the World and the Peloton app (on your own subscriptions).

The bike has a better-than-average, backlit digital console that gives you data on your ride, which may be enough for you if you decide not to renew your JRNY subscription at the end of the year.

(Image credit: Amazon)

9. MYX Fitness MYX II / Plus Best US-only Peloton alternative Specifications Dimensions: : 54" x 21" x 47" Weight: : 134lb Screen: : 21.5" rotating screen Resistance: : friction Reasons to buy + Great looks + Comprehensive workout program Reasons to avoid - No streaming - Can't connect to Zwift / Strava

Hands down the prettiest Peloton alternative, it comes in a cute white version plus the more traditional dark charcoal, with a sleek 21.5” screen.

The bike itself is well made, with 4-way adjustment and pedals that take either shoes or clip-ons. It features friction resistance but isn’t particularly loud.

It syncs with two different apps (BODi and Openfit) which provide a good range of on-demand and live classes, including cross-training. The screen swivels so you can do your mat workouts. Be sure to get the right app for you in terms of price and offering.

The main downside is that you can’t connect to apps like Strava or Zwift, and you can’t stream via services such as Netflix.

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Proform Studio Bike Pro Excellent value in a quality bike Specifications Dimensions: : 56.5" x 21.9" x 52" Weight: : 140lb (in box) Screen: : 10" rotating touchscreen Resistance: : magnetic Reasons to buy + Great value + Instructor-controlled resistance Reasons to avoid - Smallish screen - iFit sound needs improvement

The price for this bike almost seems too good to be true. Either you pay a fairly run-of-the-mill price up front and get a three-year family subscription to iFIT free, or pay monthly for iFIT and after three years the bike is yours.

The bike itself is solid and workmanlike and can be adjusted for comfort. You can use workout or clip-in shoes. Its action is super-quiet thanks to the silent magnetic resistance. The screen is a rather small 10”, which is one of its few disadvantages.

The iFIT program gives you a large range of live and on-demand classes including cross training (happily the screen swivels for your mat workouts). Like the NordicTrack Commercial S22i, it has instructor-controlled resistance, which is a fun addition.

How to choose the best Peloton alternative for you

Several stand-out features are mentioned in every Peloton Bike+ review. The first is the cost - and this is where the best Peloton alternatives might have the edge.

A basic Peloton Bike costs a minimum of $1,495 upfront plus $39/month for an ongoing Peloton subscription. The Peloton Bike+, with its larger screen and workout-friendly features, starts at a hefty $2,495, rising to $2,945 for the complete accessory pack (plus the subscription). Many of the best Peloton alternative bikes will cost much less.

Peloton fans rave about the quality of the machine’s design, but none of the best indoor bikes should wobble or rattle when you dial up the speed and power and they will help you enjoy a comfortable ride. Consider where you’ll keep your exercise bike - are size and weight a factor?

Look for the type of resistance. A magnetic bike (generally considered superior) uses magnets to create resistance whereas a friction bike uses pads that rest on the flywheel - this tends to be noisier. Do you like a large screen and high def graphics? Screen quality varies massively, and check whether the screen swivels so you can follow a cross-training workout.

Finally, look at what you get for your subscription. Are all classes pre-recorded or are live sessions available (in your time zone)? Would you like to access streaming services like Netflix or sync with other apps such as Zwift? Would it be fun to have the instructor adjust your resistance remotely during a live class? And what data do you need?