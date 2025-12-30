The best Cyber Monday fitness deals: from workout shoes, to fitness trackers and recovery tech
Enhance your training and freshen up your workout wardrobe with these top Cyber Monday deals
Black Friday may be over, but don't worry if you missed it, the Cyber Monday sales are here to your rescue and there's still plenty of fantastic fitness deals popping so that you can enhance your training and freshen up your workout gear.
You may be wondering though, 'Are the Cyber Monday sales actually worth it?'. I think many of them are. This is my third year covering Cyber Monday and lots of brands use it as one last push to get stock gone, with fitness apparel brands in particular usually offering additional discounts on top of previous Black Friday prices (Gymshark is big for this).
As T3’s Active Writer, and with the three years under my belt, I consider myself an expert at seeking out a pretty good fitness deal, or two. Below are the top fitness picks I've come across in the Cyber Monday sales so far...
The Cloudmonster2 live up to their name (they're pretty monstorous). With max cushioning, you'll get a tremendous bounce and maximum energy return for more powerful road runs.
The Garmin Forerunner 165 is simple enough for beginners but powerful enough for dedicated runners who want accurate data without overcomplicating things. It has a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and all the essential Garmin features: built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, Garmin Coach, stress and sleep insights. Plus, an impressive battery life, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours in GPS mode, more than enough for regular training.
Ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their home gym setup, or get started. These adjustable dumbbells range from 5kg up to 25kg (increase in 5kg increments), providing more than enough weight to make some good progress on a series of upper and lower body exercises. They’re made from solid steel and you’ll also get two storage trays so you can keep them out the way when not in use.
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 pack the same H2 chip, heart-rate tracking, and premium Apple audio as the AirPods Pro 3, but with a sportier design and longer battery life, now slashed to their lowest-ever Prime Day price.
Waterproof, with plenty of storage, the Kit Bag from Stubble and Co is ready for whatever activity you throw at it, whether that be a weekend away (it's carry-on size approved), a workout or a business trip. Also on sale in 30 and 50 litres.
This super soft, oversized zip-up hoodie is ideal for those chillier training sessions, so there's no excuse for skipping leg day because it's 'too cold'. Also available in grey marl and you can score an additional 25% off for a limited time with the code 'EXTRA25'.
You can never have too much protein, and you can't go wrong with Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard Whey, which packs 24grams in every scoop. Quite a few of the flavours are on offer, and they taste great, even when made with just water. We particularly love the double rich chocolate, delicious strawberry, and the chocolate peanut reminds us of eating a Snickers.
Therabody is renowned for being one of the leaders in recovery tech, and now you can pick up the Mini Massager for half price – an absolute bargain! Its triangular body fits snuggly into your hand, and it comes equipped with three head attachments to soothe aches and pains in different areas of the body. Not to mention it’s the perfect size for popping in your gym bag.
Peloton currently has a range of fantastic savings going until 8th December, and this Bike Starter Package is one of them, which you can currently save £350! As well as getting the Peloton Bike+, it also comes with a pair of cycling shoes, a workout mat, a water bottle, and dumbbells, so that you can do workouts off the Bike too. The perfect package to kickstart your fitness journey.
