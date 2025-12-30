The best Cyber Monday fitness deals: from workout shoes, to fitness trackers and recovery tech

Black Friday may be over, but don't worry if you missed it, the Cyber Monday sales are here to your rescue and there's still plenty of fantastic fitness deals popping so that you can enhance your training and freshen up your workout gear.

You may be wondering though, 'Are the Cyber Monday sales actually worth it?'. I think many of them are. This is my third year covering Cyber Monday and lots of brands use it as one last push to get stock gone, with fitness apparel brands in particular usually offering additional discounts on top of previous Black Friday prices (Gymshark is big for this).

As T3’s Active Writer, and with the three years under my belt, I consider myself an expert at seeking out a pretty good fitness deal, or two. Below are the top fitness picks I've come across in the Cyber Monday sales so far...

Garmin Forerunner 165: was £249 now £169.99 at Argos Read more Read less ▼ The Garmin Forerunner 165 is simple enough for beginners but powerful enough for dedicated runners who want accurate data without overcomplicating things. It has a bright 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen and all the essential Garmin features: built-in GPS, optical heart rate monitoring, Body Battery energy tracking, Garmin Coach, stress and sleep insights. Plus, an impressive battery life, lasting up to 11 days in smartwatch mode or around 20 hours in GPS mode, more than enough for regular training.

NordicTrack 25kg Select-A-Weight Adjustable Dumbbell Set: was £349 now £299 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their home gym setup, or get started. These adjustable dumbbells range from 5kg up to 25kg (increase in 5kg increments), providing more than enough weight to make some good progress on a series of upper and lower body exercises. They’re made from solid steel and you’ll also get two storage trays so you can keep them out the way when not in use.

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was £249 now £159 at EE Read more Read less ▼ Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 pack the same H2 chip, heart-rate tracking, and premium Apple audio as the AirPods Pro 3, but with a sportier design and longer battery life, now slashed to their lowest-ever Prime Day price.

Stubble and Co Kit Bag (40 litre): was £155 now £124 at stubbleandco.com Read more Read less ▼ Waterproof, with plenty of storage, the Kit Bag from Stubble and Co is ready for whatever activity you throw at it, whether that be a weekend away (it's carry-on size approved), a workout or a business trip. Also on sale in 30 and 50 litres.

Gymshark Rest Day Essential Boxy Zip Up Hoodie: was £58 now £34.80 at Gymshark US Read more Read less ▼ This super soft, oversized zip-up hoodie is ideal for those chillier training sessions, so there's no excuse for skipping leg day because it's 'too cold'. Also available in grey marl and you can score an additional 25% off for a limited time with the code 'EXTRA25'.

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Protein: was £40 now £29.93 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ You can never have too much protein, and you can't go wrong with Optimum Nutrition's Gold Standard Whey, which packs 24grams in every scoop. Quite a few of the flavours are on offer, and they taste great, even when made with just water. We particularly love the double rich chocolate, delicious strawberry, and the chocolate peanut reminds us of eating a Snickers.

Therabody Theragun 2nd Generation Mini Massager: was £250 now £125 at John Lewis Read more Read less ▼ Therabody is renowned for being one of the leaders in recovery tech, and now you can pick up the Mini Massager for half price – an absolute bargain! Its triangular body fits snuggly into your hand, and it comes equipped with three head attachments to soothe aches and pains in different areas of the body. Not to mention it’s the perfect size for popping in your gym bag.