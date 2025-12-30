Garmin's 'Goldilocks' running watch falls to its lowest ever price

I covered the Forerunner 570 last week, as the running watch has hit its lowest price at Black Friday for Boxing Day. Now, I'm back with another deal that's nearly £20 cheaper than the previous offer. A perfect price for an excellent Garmin watch, if you ask me!

Launched earlier this year, the mid-range Garmin Forerunner 570 is a feature-rich GPS running smartwatch designed for dedicated runners and multi-sport athletes who want serious performance metrics alongside everyday smart features.

Save £69 Garmin Forerunner 570 : was £459.99 now £390.99 at SportsShoes The Forerunner 570 is a lightweight AMOLED running watch with multi-band GPS, long battery life, advanced training metrics and everyday smarts like music, Garmin Pay and safety alerts. A balanced, ‘right’ watch built for runners who want performance without bulk.

This is the smaller 42mm version, using a bright AMOLED touchscreen that’s easy to read in all conditions and encased in a lightweight aluminium bezel for durability and comfort.

Under the hood, the 570 uses multi-band GPS with SatIQ technology for highly accurate tracking of pace, distance and route even in challenging environments like urban canyons or dense tree cover. It uses Garmin’s Elevate Gen 5 optical heart rate sensor for reliable heart-rate monitoring during workouts and daily life.

Battery life is strong for a watch with such a bright display, offering up to around 11 days in smartwatch mode and up to 18 hours with GPS active, so it can handle long training weeks and endurance sessions without frequent charging.

Training tools are a standout: adaptive Garmin Coach plans, training readiness scores, daily suggested workouts, VO2 max and recovery insights help runners plan and optimise their training. Garmin’s Running Dynamics and wrist-based running power further deepen workout analysis.

Beyond running, the 570 supports 30+ activity profiles, from cycling and swimming to strength training and hiking, and includes smartwatch staples like on-wrist phone calls (speaker/mic), notifications, music storage, Garmin Pay contactless payments, LiveTrack and safety features.

It’s also swim-ready to 5 ATM water resistance and packs up to 8 GB of onboard storage, making it a powerful all-around choice for serious athletes and everyday users alike.