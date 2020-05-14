Best road bike under £500: the best cheap road bike for beginners in 2020

It would have been werid a few years ago to suggest that even the best road bike under £500 was worthy of your attention, but times – in case you hadn't noticed – have changed. The explosion in popularity of road cycling, both pre- and post-lockdown – means there is now a speed-focussed two-wheel machine to suit almost any budget.

Yes, you could go out and blow the deposit for a home on a wind tunnel-tested rocket that wouldn't look out of place in a professional peloton, but for most mere mortals, that's simply unfeasible.

The truth is, there are some good road bikes out there that can be picked up for under £500 but still boast a number of attributes that will ensure your cycling progresses from the occasional hack to the local shop to more serious rides.

Of course, there is some compromise when looking at the lower end of the budget scale, but all of the bicycles recommended here are absolutely perfect for road cycling beginners or those looking to jump on a sporty steed from a different ride.

Best road bikes for under £500: what to look out for

Clearly there will be some compromise when looking at entry-level road bikes and these conciliations tend to come in the form of the groupset (the gearing, chain and crankset fitted to the bike) and the finishing kit, which are elements like the handlebars and saddle.

On top of this, the frame is most probably going to be fashioned from aluminium, rather than high performance carbon fibre, which means it will be heavier than more expensive rivals.

But this is no bad thing, as carbon fibre is very easily damaged and it takes a fairly tuned-in roadie to notice the benefits of using such an advanced material.

Finally, bikes at the cheaper end of the spectrum probably haven't spent hours in the wind tunnel, nor have they been aerodynamically fine tuned for peak performance, so responsiveness, handling and power transfer through the cranks isn't going to be up there with pricier machines.

But that said, much of the high-end technology that was once pioneering on ludicrously expensive models is now slowly filtering down into more affordable bikes.

Don't be surprised if your £500 budget stretches to carbon fibre forks, or disc brakes, for example.

The best road bikes under £500 in order of preference

Brand-X Road Bike

1. Brand-X Road Bike The Tesco Value of the road bike world Specifications Weight: 12kg Frame: 6061 Alloy** Forks: Alloy Groupset: Shimano 14 Speed, Tektro brakes Wheels: Alloy QR Reasons to buy + Cheap as chips + Basic but solid + Looks cool in black Reasons to avoid - No-frills format

Here is proof that entry into the Lycra-clad roadie club needn't be a drain on the wallet and this no-frills freedom machine is arguably one of the cheapest ways of getting out onto the blacktop.

Based around a solid 6061 alloy frame, the all-black Brand-X features a combination of groupset and finishing kit that have been selected for reliability, rather than fancy features. It's a pretty basic set-up, but we think the black finish belies its generous price tag and the solid frame is likely to outlast many a hobbyist's road cycling 'phase'.

2. Boardman SLR 8.6 Arguably the best road bike for just over £500 Reasons to buy + Handsome steed + Quality components Reasons to avoid - The wheels are lower quality

• Buy from Halfords for £550

Okay, cheating slightly here as this is actually £550, but with a carbon fork, light weight and 16-speed Shimano gears, you're getting a bargain here. Boardman bikes may be exclusive to Halfords but they are well worth the pain of going to Halfords, and they will throw in 'unlimited lifetime safety checks' and a 'lifetime guarantee on the frame and forks', subject to certain terms and conditions.

This is the nearest thing here to a 'proper' road bike, so we recommend spending the extra 50 quid.

Merlin PR7

3. Merlin PR7 Sora Alloy A solid all-rounder for the price Specifications Weight: N/A Frame: 6061 Alloy** Forks: Carbon Groupset: Shimano Sora R3000, Merlin brakes Wheels: Mavic CXP-22 Reasons to buy + Good wheels + Generous groupset Reasons to avoid - Who the hell are Merlin?

• Buy direct from Merlin for £275

Wheels are an often-overlooked part of the bicycle-buying process, but they are the elements that connect the bike to the road and as such, it's important to have a set that is both strong and rolls smoothly.

The Merlin PR7 is the only bike on the list to feature a branded set of Mavic wheels, which are a little bit heavy, but they are extremely robust and won't melt at the first sign of a pothole.

Thankfully, the rest of the offering is fairly tempting, with Shimano Sora gearing and the brand's own brakes making for an enticing package.

Vitus Razor

4. Vitus Razor Great value, great brand Specifications Weight: 10.3kg Frame: 6061 Alloy** Forks: Carbon Groupset: Shimano Claris 8 Speed, Tektro brakes Wheels: Jalco Reasons to buy + It looks great + Carbon forks + Solid groupset Reasons to avoid - Rubbish wheels

The Razor from Vitus gives the B'Twin number above a run for its money, purely because the brand bases this extremely affordable bike around a brilliant aluminium frame, which is both light and extremely durable.

At just 10.3kg, it's slightly heavier than the Triban 520, but it's still no porker and that lack of heft will make things a lot easier when it comes to tackling the big climbs. Overall geometry is also fairly forgiving, placing comfort over all-out performance.

Granted, Shimano's Claris 8-speed doesn't offer the widest spread of gearing, but the technology is proven to be robust and reliable, which means maintenance should be fairly easy.

Perhaps the icing on the cake is that this road warrior comes with carbon fibre forks, which is extremely generous at this price point.

Carrera Vanquish Disc

5. Carrera Vanquish Disc Disc brakes at this price point are a rare sight Specifications Weight: 11kg Frame: Alloy** Forks: Carbon Groupset: Shimano Claris 16 Speed, mechanical disc brakes Wheels: Carrera Reasons to buy + Powerful brakes + Nice colour scheme Reasons to avoid - Comparatively heavy

• Buy direct from Halfords

Once again, Halfords manages to deliver on the bang-for-your-buck element, with the generously appointed Carrera Vanquish.

Unfortunately, a sub-£500 budget isn't quite enough to stretch to something from the more lavishly appointed Boardman range, but the Vanquish comes with niceties that include carbon fibre forks, disc brakes and a 16-speed groupset that features some of Shimano's most popular oily bits.

At £425, it's an absolute steal and it doesn't half look good, but we can't help thinking more advanced technology, such as the disc brakes, aren't going to be particularly impressive at this price.