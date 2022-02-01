Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Tredz, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to the Tredz newsletters, you’ll be the first to know about any special sales and deals and you’ll get £5 off your first order when you do. For more promotions, follow the Tredz Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages for exclusive deals and giveaways. To shop Tredz sales, you can find it right at the top of all pages and special deals are featured on the homepage.

Tredz offers many different schemes and discounts. Their price match promise means if you find a cheaper price somewhere else, Tredz will match the price or refund the difference. The Tredz student discount offers 10% off selected items in partnership with Student Beans. Simply sign up and verify your student status with Student Beans and you can get 10% off locks, lights and hybrid classic, hybrid sports and mountain bikes.

Tredz rents bikes out to people who take part in the government’s Cycle to Work scheme. Through a salary sacrifice at your employment, you can choose your bike and equipment from Tredz and get up to 42% off. Tredz also offers a free bike build service so when you order a bike, it’ll be delivered already made for you.

The easiest way to stay up to date with Tredz Bicycles sales, deals and discounts is by staying in touch with the T3 discount page for Tredz Bicycles. We regularly update this page with the latest deals so stay tuned for more.

FAQs

Does Tredz offer free delivery? Yes. Tredz offers standard delivery for free if your order is over £20. If your order is under £20, you’ll be charged £2.95. You can Click + Collect for free, so buy online and pick up in store.

What is the Tredz returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 365 days of receipt. Your order will have to be returned unused and in the same condition as you received it. Tredz will offer you a full refund, exchange or repair. A refund will be issued once the order has been received and inspected, and the postage fees will be deducted from the refund. To start a return, head to the Tredz website and contact them.

How do I track my order? To track your order, log in to your Tredz account and view your most recent order. Alternatively, you will have received an email from Tredz when you placed your order which will have all the tracking information and links in there for you to use.

Does Tredz offer a price match? Yes. If you find a Tredz product from a different retailer that’s a cheaper price, contact Tredz and they’ll match the price.

What is the Tredz Cycle to Work scheme? Through the Cycle to Work scheme, Tredz will rent you a bike or any cycling equipment and you can get up to 42% off.

Is there a Tredz store near me? Yes. There are two Tredz stores in Cardiff and Swansea and there’s an additional Tredz megastore in Swansea. If you can’t make it to Wales, shop Tredz online.

How do I contact the Tredz customer service team? To contact Tredz, call 01892 799 508, email info@tredz.co.uk or start a live chat on the website.

How to use Tredz Bicycles discount codes

1. Find the Tredz Bicycles discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Tredz Bicycles discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. In the checkout, you’ll see ‘Add discount code or gift voucher’ underneath the items in your basket. Enter the code in the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

What is the Cycle to Work scheme?

(Image credit: Pexels)

The Cycle to Work scheme is a UK government initiative introduced in 1999 to promote healthier journeys to work while also reducing environmental pollution. It’s a tax exemption scheme which allows employers to loan bicycles and cycling equipment to employees as a tax-free benefit. Cycle to Work is a salary sacrifice so you save money on bikes and equipment as the payment is taken from your salary before tax and National Insurance are deducted. This is spread over 12-18 months and can save you a huge amount of money.

Many bike retailers and shops will take part in the Cycle to Work scheme, like Tredz. To take part in this scheme, make sure your employer offers the Cycle to Work scheme by contacting your HR team. They’ll then give you the employer code and maximum spend. Head to the Tredz website and choose your cycling equipment. Many companies like Tredz will give you a quote before you commit. Get your Cycle to Work voucher and redeem it at Tredz to get your bike up to 42% off.

Tredz lets you pick between road, mountain, hybrid, folding and electric bikes, clothing, helmets and other accessories. If you’re unsure of what bike to get and how much you can spend, you can get a quote from Tredz or you can ask them to help you out with finding you the right bike. Once your bike and other equipment and accessories arrive, payments each month will be taken from your pay check and you can start cycling to work.

How to cycle during the winter

(Image credit: Tredz)

The winter months make working out outside a little difficult. It’s cold, wet, windy and can even be very icy. However, being in the great outdoors and running or cycling is so beneficial and is well worth braving the elements. To start winter cycling, here a few tips on how to make your winter rides better and how to keep your kit safe.

Start off by wrapping yourself up appropriately. Multiple layers are a great idea as they help keep all the warmth in. Ideally, it’s better to take layers off than have to worry about putting more on. Base layers keep you nice and warm, bib tights are very popular and cycling jerseys are a must. When you choose a jacket, make sure you’re picking something highly visible so if you’re cycling in the dark you can still be seen. Your head might also get cold but keep your helmet on but add a liner or skull cap underneath for extra warmth. Finally, don’t forget your gloves, socks and even scarves.

Now, bring your attention to your bike. With the slippery icy surfaces, your bike can find it a bit hard to grip so make sure you’re cycling straight and going slowly if you’re on the ice. Make sure your bike is working properly, like your gears, brakes and lights and keep your bike clean. If you keep your bike outside a lot, make sure you have some de-icer so you can thaw out your bike lock and the metal parts of your bike.