Hints & Tips

To shop the Bose sale, head to the top of their webpage to view the latest discounts. When you’re scrolling through their website, you’ll also see ‘Special Offer’ stickers on product images and when you click on them, you’ll see the exclusive promotions or codes that you can use on the product. The Bose outlet also has loads of discounted refurbished options and you can shop Bose on third party retailer sites like Amazon, Currys and John Lewis.

Bose have their own app called Bose Connect. The app is an easy way to connect to your Bose devices and their key features. App users get quick access to product features like auto-off timers, volume control, Bluetooth and battery information, and they can easily control noise cancellation and personalise their settings. The app has music share and party mode options where you can listen to the same music with other Bose headphones and speaker users. This is applicable to select Bose devices so you’ll have to double check if your device is compatible with the app.

Bose also has group discounts and incentives, including a student discount. In partnership with Student Beans, students can get £25 off orders over £100 when they sign up and verify their student status. The Bose partner purchase programme means if you become a Bose business partner, your company and employees can get discounts on Bose products for the workplace.

FAQs

Does Bose offer free delivery? Yes. Bose offers free standard delivery on orders over £40 and if your order is under £40, delivery will be calculated at the checkout for you.

What is the Bose returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return your items for free within 30 days of receipt. To return or exchange your Bose item, contact them to arrange this. Once they’ve received your order and inspected it, a refund will be processed.

How do I track my order? When you placed your order with Bose, you’ll have received an email or text confirmation with tracking information in there. Once your order has been dispatched, you can track your order through the links provided. You can also visit the ‘Track My Order’ section of the Bose website to monitor your delivery status.

What payment methods are available? Bose accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express, PayPal and Klarna.

Does Bose offer any trials or warranties? Yes. Bose offers 90 day risk-free trials on all their products and limited warranties based on your product and region.

Will Bose repair my item if it breaks? Yes. Bose will repair or replace any of their items. If you need to use this service, check the serial number or 4-digital code on your product or packaging, enter this on the ‘Repair and replacement’ page of the website and this will start a service request with Bose.

Is there a Bose store near me? Head to the ‘Store Locator’ page of the website and enter your location to find your nearest store. The easiest way to shop Bose is on their website or on a third party retailer.

How do I contact the Bose customer service team? To contact Bose, call 0333 3000 112 or visit the website to start a live chat or to WhatsApp them.

How to use Bose discount codes

1. Find the Bose discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Bose discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. Underneath your cart summary and total on the right hand side of the page, you’ll see ‘Enter your voucher code’. Select the drop down, enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’. The page will refresh and your cart total will be updated with the discount applied.

Which Bose headphones should I buy?

(Image credit: Bose)

As experts in audio equipment, Bose have an extensive collection of headphones, speakers, smart home systems and sound bars. Bose are best known for their headphones and have sold aviator headsets since 1989 and consumer headphones since 2000. As well as their consumer products, Bose has contracts with NASA and the US military to provide them with the best and latest headsets for trips or expeditions.

The current range of headphones from Bose are over-ear, in-ear, aviation and military models. With so many headphone options available from Bose, you can easily pick the right headset for whatever activity you intend to use them for.

Over-ear headphones are typically the most comfortable as they don’t go into the ear like in-ear ones do. By sitting comfortably over your ears, you’re fully immersed in what you’re listening to and over-ears are the most effective way to take advantage of noise-cancellation. Bose’s development of noise-cancelling headphones started in 1978 and they were the first to release active noise-cancelling headphones as a consumer product. Models like the Noise Cancelling 700 and QuietComfort 35 or 45 are comfortable, wireless and easy to take with you.

If you’re an in-ear fan, Bose have wired and true wireless options that sit comfortably in the ear. In-ear headphones can become uncomfortable after a prolonged period of time but Bose have created earbuds that are designed to fit around the curves and grooves of the inner ear for comfort and ease.

Depending on what you’re looking for and how you like to wear your headphones, Bose have so many options to pick from that you’re sure to find the perfect pair for you.

What are Bose audio sunglasses?

(Image credit: Bose)

As modern technology develops and advances, more and more audio brands are diving into the world of smart sunglasses, including Bose. There are smartphones and smart homes but the development of smart or audio sunglasses has left a lot of people stumped. So what are smart sunglasses and do you need them?

Smart sunglasses are still being developed but they’re set to be the next big thing in technology. Currently, smart sunglasses have audio systems built into them so you can listen to music or podcasts via your glasses. Some also have access to cameras so you can take pictures or videos on the go. Rather than the spy glasses that we’ve seen in popular films and TV shows, audio or smart sunglasses look exactly like regular glasses and many are still in their early stages of development.

Bose have created their very own Bluetooth Audio Sunglasses that you can shop right now on their website. Called the Bose Frames collection, these sunglasses use exclusive Bose Open Ear Audio technology. The exclusive wafer-thin acoustics are hidden in the sunglass frames near your temples and produce lifelike sound. Wearers can control the volume so they can listen to music or other audio discreetly or play it loudly for those around them.

Bose audio sunglasses are available in both fashion and sport frame options and are priced at around £239.95. They’re definitely investment pieces but they provide you with eyecare, style and audio all at the same time and within the same product.