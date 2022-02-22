Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Snow+Rock, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to the Snow+Rock newsletter, subscribers receive special offers straight to their inbox and they’ll be added to the Explore More members club. The Explore More membership offers members amazing benefits to Snow+Rock customers and their sister sites, Runners Need and Cotswold Outdoor. These benefits include exclusive discounts, competition entries, price match promises, 100 day returns, and a free 3 year extended warranty on all products. To join for free, sign up to emails or purchase something from Snow+Rock stores or online.

To shop Snow+Rock sale, click the ‘Sale’ link at the top of all pages. They also offer Online Exclusive items which are extra products that are only available at Snow+Rock. Like it’s sister websites, Snow+Rock offer a ‘Recycle My Gear’ service where they will take your old clothes and reuse or recycle them for you. The Kid’s Buy Back policy also allows you to trade in your kid’s old ski and snowboard hardware and get 20% off at Snow+Rock.

Does Snow+Rock offer free delivery? If your order is over £50, Snow+Rock offer free standard and next day delivery. If your order is under £50, you’ll be charged £4.95. Customers can also Click + Collect from Snow+Rock stores.

What’s the Snow+Rock returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 30 days of purchase or 100 days if you’re a member of the Explore More club. You can return your order in store or online, but your goods will need to be in the original packaging, labels and with proof of purchase/invoice. To start a return, contact the Snow+Rock team or start a return through your account. Refunds will be processed once the item has been received by Snow+Rock and it could take up to 14 working days to be seen in your account.

How do I track my order? When you purchase from Snow+Rock, you’ll receive an email confirmation with a tracking link. Click this to track your order.

Can I exchange an order? Yes. This process is similar to returns so you’ll have to do this within 30 days (100 if you’re an Explore More member).

What payment methods are available? Snow+Rock accepts Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Delta, PayPal, American Express and Klarna payments.

If I order multiple items, will they arrive at the same time? If you ordered multiple items, they may arrive on the same day or separately, but you won’t be charged for the multiple deliveries.

Do I need a Snow+Rock Explore More membership? You don’t need a membership to shop at Snow+Rock but when you do, you’ll be added to the Explore More membership. This doesn’t cost anything and you’ll be able to take advantage of their benefits, including discounts, 100 day returns and price match promises.

Does Snow+Rock have a price match promise? Yes but you’ll need to be an Explore More member to use it. If Explore More members find a cheaper product from another retailer, they’ll match the price or refund the difference.

Is there a Snow+Rock store near me? Yes. To find your nearest store, head to the ‘Find A Store’ page on the website and enter your location.

How do I contact the Snow+Rock customer service team? To contact Snow+Rock, call 0117 456 2355 or start a live chat on their website.

A ski jacket is an essential bit of kit for any skier. The best ski jackets should keep you warm and comfortable in any conditions, look good and designed specially for the slopes.

There are many different kinds of ski jackets on the market. All ski jackets should be waterproof, windproof and breathable, and versatile enough to be used for other outdoor activities like snowboarding and mountaineering. Depending on the amount and kind of skiing you do, there are many options to choose from. For example, if you're a piste skier and spend a lot of time sitting on chair lifts in between runs, an insulated jacket is a good model. If you’re more of an off-piste skier and hike through snow to get to your hikes, your best option is a lighter shell jacket.

Essential features to consider in a ski jacket include an ergonomic hood, a high collar, zip pockets and adjustable cuffs. Hoods and high collars should keep you warm which also allows for decent peripheral vision and adjustable cuffs and hems should help keep the snow on the outside. If you carry a lot of gear with you, it’s important that your jacket keeps your stuff protected and insulated from the cold and wet snow.

As experts in skiing, snowboarding, mountaineering and other outdoor activities, Snow+Rock have the best men and women’s ski jackets, as well as safety equipment and other clothing and accessories.

Snow+Rock and its sister brands, Cotswold Outdoor and Runners Need, are dedicated to changing the fabric of outdoor retailing with sustainable practices. Alongside their subsidiaries, Snow+Rock are taking steps to minimise their impact on the environment with eco-friendly materials while getting more people exploring the outside.

Snow+Rock already has measures in place to help the environment and make their brand more sustainable. They offer a ‘Repair & Care’ service, where they mend your clothing, footwear or accessories to give them a new lease of life. Snow+Rock also offers a ‘Recycle My Gear’ scheme where they take your old clothing and reuse or recycle them for you.

Snow+Rock have also made huge changes to their business and manufacturing processes. As a company that loves the outdoors, Snow+Rock wants to make sure the products they sell don’t have an impact on the environment. They offer and support amazing sustainable brands who are doing their bit to protect the environment by giving back to communities and designing and manufacturing sustainable gear. The products these brands offer are mainly clothing and footwear, like jackets, socks, fleeces, trousers, gloves and more.

Outdoor activities require a lot of extra equipment so it’s important to make sure your clothing and other gear is kind to the environment. Snow+Rock has a custom ski boot fitting service which you can use when you head into a Snow+Rock store. If you have ski boots that are past their best, Snow+Rock also has ski and snowboard servicing and repairs. This is a great way to bring your ski and snowboarding kit back to life and out of landfill.