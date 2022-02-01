Hints & Tips

To stay updated with Rutland Cycling, subscribe to their email list to receive the latest news, special offers and cycling advice direct to your inbox. The Rutland Cycling sale is at the top of their homepage. Customers can easily shop the sale in store and online, and the sale is cleverly categorised so you can shop specific products easier and quicker. Different percentages are available on different sections, like 35% off bikes and 40% off parts.

Rutland Cycling have workshop offers for customers who come into their stores for bike servicing. They offer bike repairs where you initially get a free check-up before expert technicians fix your bike and give you 5% off fitted parts. Rutland Cycling will also offer you a free courtesy bike while yours is in the shop. Rutland Cycling also offers bike care plans, where you get free 10 day bike insurance on your new bike and 2-3 year plans on bike models.

In addition to their insurance and warranty options, Rutland Cycling gives shoppers a 30 day test ride. You get 30 days to test your bike after you buy it and if you’re not happy, Rutland Cycling will exchange it for a different one. Rutland Cycling also offers a price match where if you find something cheaper elsewhere, they’ll match the price. If your business offers a cycle scheme, Rutland Cycling allows customers to use their Cycle To Work allowance to buy a bike or additional equipment.

FAQs

Does Rutland Cycling offer free delivery? Yes. Orders over £30 will be delivered free of charge. If your order is under £30, delivery is £2.99. If you’re buying a bike, Rutland Cycling offers free standard delivery on bike orders over £499. If your bike order is under £499, you’ll have to pay £24.99. Rutland Cycling also offers Click & Collect.

What is the Rutland Cycling returns policy? Rutland Cycling offers a 90 day return period where you can send back your order and a refund will soon follow. There is a £3.50 delivery charge which will be deducted from your refund total.

How do I track my order? To track your Rutland Cycling order, sign in to your account and look at your order history to find your latest orders. By selecting your order, it will show its status. Rutland Cycling also sends email confirmations once you purchase which will have tracking information inside.

Does Rutland Cycling offer price matches? Yes. If you find a Rutland Cycling product that is cheaper on another website or from another retailer, they will match the price.

What is the Rutland Cycling Cycle Scheme? As part of the Cycle To Work government scheme, Rutland Cycling helps customers save up to 42% off on a brand new bike or cycling accessories when you pay with your Cycle To Work certificate and allowance. You can do this at the checkout.

What warranties do Rutland Cycling offer? Rutland Cycling has Care Plans for their bikes. Their 2 year care plan is £150 and offers bike checks, standard servicing, free adjustments and software updates. The 3 year care plan is £200 and has the same as the 2 year plan but with more servicing options.

Is there a Rutland Cycling store near me? Yes. Head to the ‘Store Locator’ part of the website, enter your postcode and you can find your nearest store. Locations include Cambridge, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Newport, Nottingham, Peterborough and more.

How do I contact the Rutland Cycling customer service team? To contact the Rutland Cycling team, call 0330 555 0080, start a live chat on their website or head into a store.

How to use Rutland Cycling discount codes

1. Find the Rutland Cycling discount code that you want to use and head to their website. Remember to check the T&Cs before shopping. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Rutland Cycling discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. In your basket, you’ll see your order summary on the right hand side of the page. Scroll down and after the payment options, you’ll find a box that says ‘Promo Code’. Enter your code and click ‘Apply’. The page will refresh and your total will be amended.

Why you should buy an electric bike

Electric bikes or ebikes are extremely in demand at the moment. If you’re not sure what an ebike is, it’s a motorised bicycle that has an integrated electric motor used to assist propulsion. Ebikes typically fall into two categories. The first is a bike that assists and contributes to pedal power and the second is a bike that adds throttle.

Both types are an eco-friendly way to get around and make commuting easier. There are many reasons that people might choose an ebike. One reason is that ebikes are very handy if you’re cycling up hills as they assist you with getting up and down difficult and uneven terrains. They’re also a good choice if you want to ride quickly if you’re in a hurry and they’re light, easy and versatile to use. Some ebikes can even fold up for easy carrying or storage, and while ebikes give a little bit of exercise to the body, they reduce the strain on the body by powering your journey.

Ebikes are great bikes for people who aren’t confident when it comes to cycling, if you cycle a lot on roads or if you’re a veteran cyclist that could use a bit of help. Ebikes are very handy for commuters and if your employer has cycle schemes, you can get an premium yet affordable ebike on the Cycle To Work programme.

Rutland Cycling have been selling ebikes since the first models entered the market. They also offer ebikes under the Cycle To Work scheme so you can find a great model for you and pay with your certificate or allowance.

What are turbo trainers?

If you’re an avid cyclist or want to keep fit at home with your bike, you need to invest in a turbo trainer. A turbo trainer or bike roller is a piece of equipment that keeps your bike stationary by holding the wheels in place. You can then use your bike at home and cycle in place. This is used by athletes or riders to warm up before races or to keep fit if the weather isn’t suitable for riding in.

Turbo drivers are a handy piece of gear to use if you like to work out from home. You might be thinking: why don’t you just get an exercise bike? There are a few reasons why you’d use a turbo trainer over an exercise bike.

First, if you’re on a strict training schedule, it’s easier to stay and train on your bike rather than use a different model. Next, turbo trainers aren’t as expensive as exercise bikes so they’re great if you’re on a budget. If your home is a little small and you can’t fit a big piece of equipment in it, turbo trainers can be packed away easily and assembled and reassembled conveniently and quickly.

Finally, it’s a great piece of kit to keep your fitness levels up in the colder and darker months, and is an effective way to train when you’ve got limited time. Using a turbo trainer also means you're safe from traffic, bad weather, potholes and pedestrians, so you can use them all year round as an effective training tool. Rutland Cycling have many different types of turbo trainers, including direct drive, smart, wheel on, roller and more from leading brands.