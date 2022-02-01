Hints & Tips

To stay in the loop with Runners Need, sign up to their emails. By subscribing to their newsletter, subscribers will receive special offers and benefits straight to their inbox. When you sign up, you’ll also be added to the Runners Need Explore More membership. The Explore More members benefits club offers amazing benefits to Runners Need customers and their sister sites, Cotswold Outdoor and Snow+Rock. These benefits include exclusive discounts and competition entries, price match promises, 100 day returns, and a free 3 year extended warranty on all their products. To join, all customers have to do is sign up to emails or purchase something from Runners Need in store or online (and it’s free)!

To shop the Runners Need sale, click the ‘Clearance’ link at the top of all pages or in the category dropdowns. You can also find brand discounts, for example, you can get up to 20% off selected Garmin products on the Runners Need website. If you take part in the Runners Need ‘Recycle My Run’ programme, you can recycle your old running shoes for a £20 voucher which you can use on a new pair of running trainers.

Additional discounts from Runners Need include an exclusive discount for Vitality members, who can get up to 50% off on Runners Need shoes and an extra 15% off everything else, excluding electronics. If you’re a member of the Armed Forces or a veteran, you can get 15% off on all full-price purchases from Runners Need.

Does Runners Need offer free delivery? Yes. If your order is over £50, you’ll get free delivery and free next day delivery. If your order is under £50, you’ll have to pay £4.95. Customers can also Click + Collect from Runners Need stores.

What is the Runners Need returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, customers can return their goods within 30 days of purchase or 100 days if you’re a member of the Explore More club. You can return your order in store or online, but your goods will need to be in the original packaging, labels and with proof of purchase/invoice. To start a return, contact the Runners Need team or start a return through your account. Refunds will be processed once the item has been received by Runners Need and it could take up to 14 working days to be seen in your account.

Can I exchange an order? Yes. This process is similar to returns so you’ll have to do this within 30 days (100 if you’re an Explore More member) and you can only do this in store.

How do I track my order? When you purchase from Runners Need, you’ll receive an email confirmation with a tracking link. Click this to track your order.

What payment methods are available? Runners Need accepts Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, Delta, PayPal, American Express and Klarna payments.

If I order multiple items, will they all arrive at the same time? If you ordered multiple items, they may arrive on the same day or separately, but you won’t be charged for the multiple deliveries.

Do I need a Runners Need Explore More membership? You don’t need one to shop on the Runners Need website or in their stores. However when you do purchase from them, you’ll be automatically added to the Explore More membership. This doesn’t cost a thing and you’ll be able to take advantage of their benefits, including special discounts, 100 day return policy and price match promises.

Does Runners Need have a price match promise? Yes but you’ll need to be an Explore More member to take advantage of it. If Explore More members find a cheaper product from another retailer, they’ll match the price or refund the difference.

Is there a Runners Need store near me? Yes. To find your nearest store, head to the ‘Find A Store’ page on the Runners Need website and enter your town or postcode.

How do I contact the Runners Need customer service team? To contact the Runners Need team, you can email enquiries@runnersneed.com , call on 01174 562 342 or WhatsApp them on 07583208513.

What is Gait Analysis?

If you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes, it’s a good idea to get your feet assessed and measured before you take the leap and buy a new expensive set. Many sports stores and online retailers offer a service called a ‘Gait Analysis’, but what is it and why do you need it?

A Gait Analysis is a study of human motion, where your body movement, mechanics and muscle activity are monitored and studied to show how you move. Also known as sports biomechanics, gait analysis is used to assess how people walk or run and in some cases, can treat individuals who have conditions that affect the way they do this. In sports, gait analysis is used to help athletes run better while also correcting their posture or helping with movement-related problems.

A gait analysis is typically done on a treadmill and the person undergoing the analysis will wear a neutral shoe and run. The expert will then watch the way you run and video record it. This helps them assess how and where you land on your feet and will detect any misalignment. They’ll then explain what you do when you run and try out some shoes on you to see how they feel and if they have any improvement on this.

Gait analysis is offered to professional athletes but is also available in specialist running or fitness stores. If you’re a regular runner or you want to get into running, it’s vital that you get yourself the right pair of shoes for your feet and for the activity you’re planning on doing. This can help you run better, can correct any issues you might have and can even prevent injury. If you’re looking to find your next pair of shoes, head to a Runners Need store and they can fit you in for a free gait analysis and fitting.

Recycle My Run

(Image credit: Runners Need)

In addition to offering new or expert runners with the best equipment on the market, Runners Need also has a huge focus on sustainability. Runners Need and its sister stores, Cotswold Outdoor and Snow+Rock, are on a mission to change the fabric of outdoor retailing. Runners Need are taking steps to minimise their impact on the environment with sustainable materials and practices while also getting people outside and enjoying the great outdoors.

By the end of 2022, Runners Need want to establish a repair and care service, run their business on 100% renewable energy, reduce their waste generation by 25% and much more. They’ve already made huge changes to their business and manufacturing processes but one of their current schemes that is proving popular is the ‘Recycle My Run’ programme.

Recycle My Run is a promotion from Runners Need that lets customers return their old running shoes for free to be recycled. Customers are then given a £20 voucher that they can use towards a new pair of running trainers. Since 2016, Runners Need has been in partnership with SOEX (a clothes and shoes recycling company), and have collected over 2 tonnes of old running gear that is either recycled or reused.

By steering away from fast fashion companies and investing in high quality gear that will last a lifetime, consumers are already doing their bit to cut down on waste. If your shoes are starting to look a little old or they’re not serving you in the way that they used to, make sure you’re recycling them instead of chucking them in the bin.