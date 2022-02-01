Hints & Tips

To help you navigate the Outdoor Look website, we’ve put together some handy hints and tips that will help you find the best offers available. Outdoor Look offers free UK delivery on all orders over £50, so you can get your orders shipped to you without worrying about any extra costs at the checkout.

Outdoor Look is a UK website, but you can also shop in different countries including: Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand and the USA. This will affect postage and delivery as you will have to pay international delivery prices. If you plan to shop in any currency other than pounds (like Euros, Dollars or Krone), we suggest you double check how much the shipping will be before you buy. You can find this information at the checkout or in the details section of the product you want to buy.

When you head to the Outdoor Look website, you’ll see an ‘ON SALE’ link in the header. This section regularly has up to 70% off across all brands. This is typically seasonal so during winter you’ll see more deals on winter clothes and accessories but there are also some great deals on products that suit other climates and seasons. In the sale section, you can shop by category and weekly deals that are updated all the time.

FAQs

Does Outdoor Look offer free delivery? Yes. If your order is over £50, Outdoor Look offers free standard delivery to anywhere in the UK. If your order is under £50, you’ll have to pay a certain amount for delivery and if you want it any faster than standard delivery, you’ll have to pay more too. As said above, if you’re buying from another country, you’ll have to pay international shipping costs which typically start from £6.99.

How much do I pay for delivery if my order is under £50? If your order is under £50, UK standard delivery is £3.99 and takes up to 3-5 business days. Alternatively, you can choose Royal Mail Local Collect which is £5.99 or UK Express Delivery which is the same. If you want to save even more money, you can pick up your order at the Outdoor Look warehouse (more on this below).

What is Outdoor Look’s return policy? The Outdoor Look return policy gives you 30 days to return your shopping if you aren't satisfied. You can do this via Royal Mail or CollectPlus. By Royal Mail, make sure you return it in the 30 day time slot at your local post office and your refund will be processed within 10 days. CollectPlus means you can return your parcel at your local CollectPlus store. Remember to let Outdoor Look know that you’re returning your product online and sale items are non-refundable.

Can I pay with Klarna on Outdoor Look? Yes! Paying with Klarna is available on Outdoor Look and you can pay later in 3 interest-free instalments.

Does Outdoor Look run any guarantees? Outdoor Look doesn’t run a price match guarantee but they do run a satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not happy with your purchase, you can return it within 30 days and you’ll receive a full refund or an exchange. Remember to keep the original and transport packaging to be eligible for this guarantee.

Is there an Outdoor Look near me? Outdoor Look is exclusively online but you can pick up your order at their warehouse in Macclesfield (address below).

How do I get in touch with Outdoor Look’s customer service team? To get in touch with Outdoor Look’s customer service team, you can either email or write to them. Email sales@outdoorlook.co.uk or write to this address: Customer Services Brookes (UK) Ltd T/A Outdoor Look Union Road Macclesfield Cheshire SK11 7BN

How to use Outdoor Look voucher codes

1. Find the Outdoor Look voucher code that you want to use. Remember to double check the terms & conditions.

2. Shop on the Outdoor Look website and head to the checkout page.

3. Enter the voucher code at checkout before adding your payment details and click apply (if it’s eligible for that product).

* Alternatively, copy the code you want from this page and follow the link to the Outdoor Look website. Add the voucher code to the ‘Discount Code’ box at checkout and click ‘Apply’. *

Wrap up warm with winter layers

(Image credit: Outdoor Look)

We may be fully into the swing of winter but this season has been a lot colder than expected! As Outdoor Look specialises in outdoor clothing, they have hundreds of seasonal offers up for grabs, especially on winter clothes, shoes and accessories.

Base layers are truly essential pieces for your winter wardrobe. Whether you’re off on a hike, braving the cold weather on a camping trip or you’re heading to a cold weather country, it’s important to wrap up warm and block out the freezing temperatures. At Outdoor Look, you can shop tops, bottoms and underwear base layers for both men, women and children.

Top brands for base layers include Regatta, Trespass, Helly Hansen and Outdoor Look’s own brand. Made of insulating, soft and warm fabrics, you can shop from a range of different colours and styles, including sports bras, t-shirts, leggings and full sets. Some of these base layer sets are also quick drying, so if you’re planning on a swim or you get caught in the rain, your layer will dry out quickly and keep you warm at the same time.

Currently in the Outdoor Look sale, they have amazing offers of up to 70% off jackets, jumpers and base layers. Regatta and Trespass have also got 70% off so you can get ready for whatever activity you have planned for the new year with quality clothing at cheap prices. Dare2B is also a popular brand for base layers and their outlet is full of huge price cuts on leading products.

But that’s not all! All base layers are available for next day delivery. If you’re off on a hiking expedition and forgot your thermals or you’re headed camping and you haven’t got enough layers, shop on Outdoor Look and select next day delivery so you get your products in time for your next adventure.

Invest in walking boots

(Image credit: Outdoor Look)

Walking boots are a necessity if you’re someone who does a lot of trekking, hiking, mountaineering or just walking! When groups head off on a hill climb or mountain trek, many people think that an old pair of trainers or hard sturdy boots will do the job. Unfortunately, that can lead to you slipping, tripping, ruining your shoes and even getting injuries if you’re not wearing the right shoes for the task at hand.

That’s where walking boots come in. Walking boots are specifically designed to protect your feet and ankles during outdoor walking activities, like climbing and hiking. If you’re an avid walker or you want to step it up a notch and conquer a mountain, you need a strong pair of walking boots that are perfect for your activity and designed to keep your feet protected.

There are two types of walking boots to shop from on Outdoor Look: leather or fabric. They both have their advantages and disadvantages. Fabric boots are often regarded as the most comfortable and lightweight but aren’t as durable as leather. On the other hand, leather boots tend to last longer but vegans and vegetarians might not want to choose the leather material for obvious reasons.

Whichever you decide to go for, Outdoor Look has hundreds available for both men, women and children at discounted prices. If your kids are considering starting their Duke of Edinburgh awards, we’d definitely recommend that you check our Outdoor Look for a pair that will last with them through bronze, silver, gold and beyond!